Fortnite Drafts NBA Star LeBron James

The latest Fortnite crossover is all about NBA star LeBron James, who will appear in the game on July 14 ahead of his turn in the terrible-looking Space Jam sequel this weekend. Oh, and he has a Taco Tuesday outfit for some reason. Mmm, tacos.

I’m not gonna lie, these are two things in which I have zero interest, but I can’t deny James looks pretty fly in the traditionally boring Fortnite style. His default, casual outfit is accentuated with a floating crown — a reference to his nickname “King James” — and black crystal shards in the shape of his iconic lion logo. There’s also a slider that augments the look with increasing flecks of gold if you prefer a shinier look. His kicks are even based on real shoes, the Nike LeBron 19s, which are no doubt easier to cop in-game than in real life.

LeBron also comes with a skin based on his Tune Squad appearance in Space Jam: A New Legacy for the five people who are still excited by that sort of thing.

Since its Avengers: Infinity War event in 2018, Fortnite has enjoyed dozens of crossovers with other fictional universes, from Terminator to Rick and Morty. But sometimes, the popular battle royale also invites real-life people into the mix. James joins an eclectic group of previous guest stars that includes popular internet personalities Ninja and TheGrefg, musicians J Balvin and Marshmello, and even fellow athletes like soccer stars Neymar Jr., Harry Kane, and Marco Reus.

While Fortnite previously collaborated with the NBA as a whole back in May, with customisable jerseys based on the league’s 30 teams and specific cosmetic bundles devoted to Donovan Mitchell and Trae Young, this is the first time a basketball player will be playable in the game. I’d say LeBron James, with the legacy he’s garnered during his 18 years in the league, was a good choice for this momentous occasion.