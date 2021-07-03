My Elder Scrolls Online Apartment Is Very Sad And Crappy

I recently starting playing the Elder Scrolls Online again because… I don’t have a good reason. I guess, I just genuinely like the game and the overall Elder Scrolls universe.

When I booted up ESO last week I dug around quests and menus and discovered something: I own a home! It was in Vivec City, located in Morrowind. I don’t remember how I got this home or why or even when. But I fast-travelled to it and discovered… it sucks.

Past Zack had placed a painting on the wall. That was it. No bed. No lights. Nothing else. One painting poorly attached to the wall in a way that seemed broken. ( I don’t remember ever visiting this home, and yet I clearly have.)

Screenshot: Bethesda / Kotaku

I checked in my inventory and found a few other things I had unlocked or earned that I could toss into this one-room shithole. Some candles for a small amount of light. A decent-looking bed. A chest to store stuff and finally a ball of yarn. ESO says it’s a cat toy. I don’t own any pets in ESO. And if I did, I wouldn’t punish them for living their one and only life in my dark, sad, shitty apartment.

Screenshot: Bethesda / Kotaku

I’m not entirely sure what the point of this home is or if I’ll ever use it again. (If you are an expert ESO player, please feel free to let me know how valuable this house is and also uh…how I got it.)

The odds are high that I’ll never return, the place will stay empty for a year or so and I’ll re-discover one day. And who knows, maybe I’ll write up a second blog about it. We’ll have to wait and see. If tha that happens, feel free to make fun of me.

