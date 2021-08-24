Here’s The Official Spider-Man: No Way Home Trailer

After inadvertently leaking online, we’ve finally got three official minutes of Spider-Man: No Way Home to enjoy.

No Way Home‘s central theme is probably the most interesting flex on Marvel’s multiverse so far, where Parker has to deal with the complications of living multiple lives. Having had his identity outed, Parker turns to Doctor Strange to unwind everything — but naturally, the consequences are enormously complex.

No Way Home is the fourth movie in Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, coming after Eternals, Shang-Chi and Black Widow. It’ll be followed up by Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and you imagine some consequences will follow from the events foreshadowed in the trailer above.

Spider-Man: No Way Home will launch exclusively in theatres from December 17. That should — you hope — give Aussies enough time to get vaccinated and back into theatres again, but who knows the way this pandemic is going.