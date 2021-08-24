See Games Differently

Here’s The Official Spider-Man: No Way Home Trailer

1
Published 1 hour ago: August 24, 2021 at 11:55 am -
Filed to:marvel
spider-manspider-man no way home
Here's The Official Spider-Man: No Way Home Trailer
Image: Marvel Studios/Sony Pictures

After inadvertently leaking online, we’ve finally got three official minutes of Spider-Man: No Way Home to enjoy.

No Way Home‘s central theme is probably the most interesting flex on Marvel’s multiverse so far, where Parker has to deal with the complications of living multiple lives. Having had his identity outed, Parker turns to Doctor Strange to unwind everything — but naturally, the consequences are enormously complex.

No Way Home is the fourth movie in Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, coming after Eternals, Shang-Chi and Black Widow. It’ll be followed up by Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and you imagine some consequences will follow from the events foreshadowed in the trailer above.

Spider-Man: No Way Home will launch exclusively in theatres from December 17. That should — you hope — give Aussies enough time to get vaccinated and back into theatres again, but who knows the way this pandemic is going.

About the Author

Alex Walker is the editor of Kotaku Australia and is known for his work covering video games, industry issues, technology and esports. He has written for ABC Technology & Games, games.on.net, PC Powerplay, Techly, Gizmodo Australia, Lifehacker Australia and more.

Comments

  • I’ve definitely lost interest in the MCU lately, but with Dafoe and Molina back I’ll be checking this out.

