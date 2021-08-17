See Games Differently

Ubisoft Studio Under Investigation Over Sexual Harassment, Workplace Discrimination Reports

4

Luke Plunkett

Published 2 hours ago: August 18, 2021 at 9:30 am -
Filed to:articles
bullyingfeminist economicsharassmenthuman behaviorlaborsexual harassmentubisoftvideo game companiesvideo game publishersworkplaceworkplace bullying
Ubisoft Studio Under Investigation Over Sexual Harassment, Workplace Discrimination Reports
Ubisoft's Skull & Bones, a Singapore-led project which began development in 2013 (Image: Ubisoft)

The Tripartite Alliance for Fair and Progressive Employment Practices (TAFEP), Singapore’s national workplace watchdog, has launched an investigation into Ubisoft’s local studio following allegations of sexual harassment and workplace discrimination.

As The Straits Times report, TAFEP began receiving its own anonymous reports late last month following the revelation that the studio’s office culture was so bad that:

“Ubisoft Singapore has always been kind of known [internally] to be one of the worst Ubisoft studios in terms of culture,” said one former developer at the publisher of Assassin’s Creed and Far Cry. “People would visit [from other studios] and be like, ‘What the fuck is wrong here?’”

TAFEP is now urging “anyone with knowledge of any criminal conduct such as sexual harassment and assault to immediately report such incidents to the police”. As a national watchdog, the organisation has the power to force Ubisoft Singapore to change its workplace policies, and “employers may be tasked to carry out an investigation through interviews with affected parties and witnesses, and to review documented evidence.”

The Straits Times report also says the results of the investigation can be dealt with in one of two ways. In cases where “sexual misconduct involves criminal offences such as molestation”, the police will be involved, while on issues of workplace discrimination Singapore’s Ministry of Manpower can take punitive measures such as blocking Ubisoft’s ability to apply for (or renew) its work permits for foreign staff for a period of 12-24 months (which would impact 60% of the studio’s “expert and senior expert roles”).

The investigation comes following reports that the company culture at Ubisoft Montreal, Toronto, Quebec, Montpelier, and the head Paris office have also been found to be rife with harassment.

READ MORE:

Image: Ubisoft Image: Ubisoft

The Messy, Stalled Reckoning At An Assassin’s Creed Co-Developer

Ubisoft Singapore devs report sexual harassment, toxic managers, and bad pay

More From Kotaku Australia

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Comments

  • I wish all these government agencies the best of luck. It’s clear from the ActiBlizz response, and the new developments at Riot that these companies (and the abusers they shelter) think of company policy and their own internal influence as being above the law. They need to be taught an expensive lesson to prove that this is not the case. Fairness must win.

    Reply

  • Enough with the fucking Ubisoft sexual harassment reports for christ’s sake.
    Ubisoft have already lost two employees Assassin’s Creed Creative Director Ashraf Ismail who was sacked by Ubisoft Montreal last year and Michel Ancel who has resigned from his job at Ubisoft Montpellier and is now working at a wildlife sanctuary in France.
    Ubisoft is supposed to be developing games not filing fucking reports on sexual harassment.
    What the fuck is wrong with you Ubisoft?!

    Reply
Show more comments

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.