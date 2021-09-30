See Games Differently

First Look At Hideaki Anno’s Kamen Rider

Brian Ashcraft

Published 19 mins ago: September 30, 2021 at 11:30 pm -
Filed to:creative works
entertainment culturefilmshideaki annojun watanabekamen riderslivedoormia feyminami hamaberuriko midorikawashinshin godzillashin kamen ridershin ultramansosuke ikematsutakashi miiketakeshi hongoultraman
First Look At Hideaki Anno’s Kamen Rider
Check out that sweet helmet. (Screenshot: 東映映画チャンネル | YouTube)

As Kotaku reported earlier this spring, Evangelion creator Hideaki Anno is writing and directing a new Kamen Rider feature film. It’s called Shin Kamen Rider, and the movie’s first teasers give us a good look at how Anno is bringing the character to life.

Only character art had been released prior to this, so these debut teasers give us our first close-up looks at numerous details. The mask, the suit, and the bike have all been tastefully updated and modernised. The music and font are also on point. Everything looks fantastic.

The two teaser trailers are nearly the same. Have look a look:

Part of the cast was also announced on Thursday in Tokyo. According to Livedoor News, Sosuke Ikematsu, who appeared in The Last Samurai and award-winning Shoplifters, stars as bike-riding cyborg protagonist Takeshi Hongo. Minami Hamabe, who played Mia Fey in Takashi Miike’s Ace Attorney adaptation, is Ruriko Midorikawa. The rest of the cast will be revealed at a later date.

Debuting in 1971, Kamen Rider features masked heroes riding cool motorcycles. The lead character is familiar to everyone in Japan, and Anno has said he’s making a movie that can be enjoyed by everyone, fan or not.

Anno grew up a Kamen Rider fan, looking up to the character as a young boy, as did many kids at the time. “I got a lot out of the TV show fifty years ago, and fifty years later, I started this project with the feeling that I’d like to return the favour in a small way,” he said this past spring.

Shin Kamen Rider is the latest in Anno’s Shin trilogy, which are new (or “shin” in Japanese) reworkings of classic Japanese characters. He wrote and co-directed 2016’s Shin Godzilla and also penned the upcoming Shin Ultraman.

Shin Kamen Rider is slated to be released in Japan next March. The film’s release was pushed back due to the Covid-19 pandemic, which has also impacted the release of Shin Ultraman.

More From Kotaku Australia

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.