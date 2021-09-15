See Games Differently

Gamer Dislocates Shoulder While Celebrating Tournament Victory

1

Luke Plunkett

Published 60 mins ago: September 16, 2021 at 9:00 am -
Filed to:american league
champions leaguefootballgame playershaihai lamleague of legendssportsthe champions league finaluziwrist injury hai lamzihao
Gamer Dislocates Shoulder While Celebrating Tournament Victory

Congratulations are in order for CakeAssault, who over the weekend won a huge Rivals of Aether tournament, overcoming not just the competing field, but also the limitations and fragilities of the human body.

The Rivals of Aether showdown was part of the Riptide show held in Sandusky, Ohio between September 10-12, which also featured tournaments for games like Super Smash Bros. (Brawl & Melee), and Splatoon 2.

But it’s the Rivals final we’re looking at here, when CakeAssault wins and then absolutely loses his shit:

Dude is celebrating like he just won the Champions League final on penalties, I love it. Only catch, though, is that whole part where he collapses to the ground in complete agony, silencing the crowd in the process, which he later explains was due to the fact he had popped off so hard that his shoulder took things a little too literally:

Most I’ve ever hurt myself gaming was grinding the skin off my thumb during a Gran Turismo endurance race, so a football field-level injury — while celebrating, no less — is actually one hell of an achievement.

Hope you’re feeling better dude!

READ MORE

Top League Of Legends Player Retires Following Persistent Wrist Injury

Hai Lam, the team captain and accomplished player for the North American League of Legends eSports team Cloud9, has been pushed into retirement due to a longstanding wrist injury. While Hai said that he’ll stay on in C9 as its “Chief Gaming Officer,” his departure comes at a critical time for his beleaguered team.

After Esports Pro Uzi Retires Due To Health Issues, Fellow Pros Send Support

Last week, League of Legends icon Jian “Uzi” Zihao announced he is retiring due to health problems, which he said were brought on my professional gaming.

“I regret to tell everyone that I am retiring,” Uzi wrote on his Weibo account (via AFP). “Because of chronic stress, obesity, irregular diet, staying up late and other reasons, I was found to have Type-2 diabetes during a physical examination last year.” He is also suffering from a repetitive stress injury. Previously, there had been rumblings that Uzi was not going to play this season.

More From Kotaku Australia

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Comments

  • Healthy diet, exercise and occupational therapy should be mandated for all these professional eSport players. It’ll most likely help their performance and longevity too. Sitting at a computer for 10+ hours a day will definitely take a toll on a young person’s body – and its morally wrong that the big eSport teams and event organisers allow it to happen.
    Its a loose comparison but F1 drivers need to stay in peak physical health in a sport that requires fast reaction time and hand-eye coordination even though they are in a seated position (but they also need to handle g-forces which gamers don’t).

    Reply

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.