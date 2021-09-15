Gamer Dislocates Shoulder While Celebrating Tournament Victory

Congratulations are in order for CakeAssault, who over the weekend won a huge Rivals of Aether tournament, overcoming not just the competing field, but also the limitations and fragilities of the human body.

The Rivals of Aether showdown was part of the Riptide show held in Sandusky, Ohio between September 10-12, which also featured tournaments for games like Super Smash Bros. (Brawl & Melee), and Splatoon 2.

But it’s the Rivals final we’re looking at here, when CakeAssault wins and then absolutely loses his shit:

A popoff to put Hungrybox to shame. Congratulations to @CakeAssault_ for winning Rivals of Aether at Riptide! pic.twitter.com/AyePRiW0Me — Not Panda | turndownforwalt (@turndownforwalt) September 12, 2021

Dude is celebrating like he just won the Champions League final on penalties, I love it. Only catch, though, is that whole part where he collapses to the ground in complete agony, silencing the crowd in the process, which he later explains was due to the fact he had popped off so hard that his shoulder took things a little too literally:

also i fell on the ground during that popoff cuz i dislocated my shoulder lmao — CakeAssault (@CakeAssault_) September 12, 2021

Most I’ve ever hurt myself gaming was grinding the skin off my thumb during a Gran Turismo endurance race, so a football field-level injury — while celebrating, no less — is actually one hell of an achievement.

Hope you’re feeling better dude!

