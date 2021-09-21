Halloween Kills’ Final Trailer Pits Michael Myers Against… Everybody

“A man couldn’t have survived that fire,” says Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis) in the final trailer for Halloween Kills, implying that Michael Myers has become so evil he’s somehow transcended human limits. (That’s something fans of the series have known for decades, but since this movie doesn’t take any of the Halloween sequels into account, we’ll let it slide.) But will it be enough to save him when the entire town of Haddonfield bands together to hunt him down?

Given that we know a third movie, Halloween Ends, is coming in 2022, seems like the odds are in Michael’s favour — especially if you watch Halloween Kills’ new and final trailer, in which he seemingly slaughters about a million people:

There’s nothing nearly as powerful here as Laurie’s screaming “Let it burn!” to passing firefighters, desperately worried that they’ll rescue Michael from her blazing house (which she had trapped him in at the end of 2018’s Halloween), as seen in the first trailer. However, a massive fire clearly hasn’t slowed the killer down in the slightest. Literally! The way he disappears from sight at the playground, you’d never know he was pushing 64.

Here’s the full synopsis for the movie, if you missed it:

“Minutes after Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis), her daughter Karen (Judy Greer) and granddaughter Allyson (Andi Matichak) left masked monster Michael Myers caged and burning in Laurie’s basement, Laurie is rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, believing she finally killed her lifelong tormentor. But when Michael manages to free himself from Laurie’s trap, his ritual bloodbath resumes.

As Laurie fights her pain and prepares to defend herself against him, she inspires all of Haddonfield to rise up against their unstoppable monster. The Strode women join a group of other survivors of Michael’s first rampage who decide to take matters into their own hands, forming a vigilante mob that sets out to hunt Michael down, once and for all. Evil dies tonight.”

Halloween Kills reunites Kyle Richards (Lindsey Wallace), Nancy Stephens (Marion Chambers), and Charles Cyphers (Leigh Brackett) from the original 1978 Halloween movie as those survivors, and series newcomer Anthony Michael Hall will play Tommy Doyle, the now-grown kid Laurie that babysat in the classic. Nick Castle, the original Michael, also returns for the new film as the unmasked man, while stuntman James Jude Courtney gets to do all the killin’. Will Patton will also reprise his role as a Haddonfield cop from the 2018 film.

Halloween Kills premieres in Australian theatres on October 28.