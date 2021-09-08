Huge Runescape Mod Shut Down Just Hours Before Release

Runelite HD is a mod (made by one person, 117) that takes Old School RuneScape and gives it a HD makeover.

As far back as 2018, Jagex were issuing legal threats against mods like this, claiming they were copyright infringement, but those had appeared to have blown over as Jagex gave their blessing to the original Runelite.

Yet earlier this week, just hours before the improved Runelite HD was due for an official release, 117 was contacted by Jagex, demanding that work stop and that the release be cancelled. This time however it’s not down to copyright claims, but because Jagex says they’re making their own HD upgrade.

In a statement posted to the game’s site, Jagex say:

In this blog we’d like to clarify our stance on third-party HD clients (and other projects which seek to radically change the visual appearance of the game). We know you’ve got lots of questions about them, and we think this will provide you with all the clarity we need. Yesterday we contacted the developers of known HD projects and we asked them to stop development of their projects, because this is a project we are directly investigating at Jagex. We look forward to being able to share progress as our own in-house project with Old School’s visuals unfolds.

While that sounds somewhat fair at first, there’s a huge problem, in that Runelite HD doesn’t actually seem to break any of Jagex’s modding guidelines, and the company says that new guidelines that spell out the fact Runelite HD does actually break its guidelines are being released next week.

Understandably, fans think this is incredibly shady, and have begun staging an in-game protest:

Mod creator 117 say they attempted to compromise with Jagex, even offering to remove their mod once the company had finished and released their own efforts, but “they declined outright”, seemingly spelling the end for a project that had consumed “approximately over 2000 hours of work over two years”.