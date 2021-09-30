A New Island Is Coming To Animal Crossing With Custom Outfits From Pandora

Kotaku Australia has teamed up with Pandora to help you express yourself.

It’s a good time to be an Animal Crossing: New Horizons fan, because cult jewellery label Pandora is coming to town. That’s right, Pandora Island has entered the chat, ft. a whole slew of big names and exclusive in-game goodies.

To help put its shiny, new Pandora ME collection on blast, Pandora has linked up with creators Charli XCX, Addison Rae, Donte Colley, Beabadoobee and Cecilia Cantarano. That’s quite the mix of big names, hey? But that’s the point, because Pandora wants to celebrate the things that make us stand out, together.

Every one of these influential creators has put together a personal jewellery edit for Pandora ME to best represent who they are.

Think: chunky link chain bracelets and necklaces, mono hoop earrings, stackable rings, plus word links and mini dangles to make your statement to the world. That includes mix and match, by the way, so you can really go hard and do you in sterling silver and 14k rose-gold.

It’s a collection for creators everywhere, no matter how big or small, inspired by music and the good stuff we vibe online. Speaking of which, it’s time to talk about Animal Crossing now.

Players of the game will be able to drop by and explore Pandora Island from today. This isn’t just your average island visit though, because Pandora Island is full of exclusive designs inspired by the collection. So prepare to deck out your little animated self in one-off, custom clothing — it’s what your little one deserves after eons of weeding your island.

And, if that’s not enough for you, players can also tour the many homes on Pandora Island that were inspired by the collection’s creators. So that’s Charli XCX’s The Greenroom, featuring a fresh neon pink aesthetic, Donte Colley’s club-inspired space called The Dance Room, Beabadoobee’s neon pink and blue The Studio, and Cecilia Cantarano’s The Selfie Space, complete with camera stands and ring lights.

The island will also be home to a Pandora Factory, a house designed to mirror the jewellery brand’s crafting facilities, where players can go inside and find crafting benches and materials that Pandora uses in the new collection. Don’t forget to take piccies!

Imagine all of this and an exclusive (!) track from Charli XCX called ‘Sweat’, which features on the campaign.

I’ve said it once and I’ll say it again: It’s a good time to be an Animal Crossing: New Horizons fan.

Pandora ME is available in-store and online from September 30, 2021.