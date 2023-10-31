Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora PC Specs Are Pretty Bloody Hefty

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora is nearing its 7 December release, and despite a pretty quiet pre-release cycle on the news and marketing front since its reveal at the 2021 Ubisoft Forward, the studio has now revealed the game’s minimum specs – and they’re pretty hefty, much like Alan Wake 2’s recent required specs (pray for slightly outdated PC builds this gaming silly season).

In Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, you play a newly-freed Na’Vi reconnecting with your homeland while protecting Pandora from a human corporation known as the RDA in an open world action-adventure coming to PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and Amazon Luna (in applicable regions).

Check out the minimum, recommended, ‘enthusiast’, and ultra PC specs for Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora below to check if you’ll need to upgrade that rig (or just play on 1080p) to run the game when it launches in December.

Image: Ubisoft

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora PC Specs

MINIMUM

Visual setting: 1080p, Low Preset with FSR2 Quality/30 FPS

CPU: AMD Ryzen5 3600 /Intel i7 8700K

GPU: AMD RX 5700 8GB /Nvidia GTX 1070 8GB /Intel ARC A750 8GB (REBAR ON)

RAM: 16 GB dual channel

Storage: 90 GB SSD

Operating System: Windows 10/Windows 11 with DirectX12

RECOMMENDED

Visual setting: 1080p, High Preset with FSR2 Quality/60 FPS

CPU: AMD Ryzen5 5600x / Intel i5 11600k

GPU: AMD RX 6700 XT 12GB/ Nvidia RTX 3060 Ti 8GB

RAM: 16 GB dual channel

Storage: 90 GB SSD

Operating System: Windows 10/Windows 11 with DirectX12

ENTHUSIAST

Visual setting: 1440p, High Preset with FSR2 Quality/60 FPS

CPU: AMD Ryzen5 5600x/ Intel i5 11600k

GPU: AMD RX 6800 XT 16GB/ Nvidia RTX 3080 10GB

RAM: 16 GB dual channel

Storage Space: 90 GB SSD

Operating System: Windows 10/Windows 11 with DirectX12

ULTRA

Visual setting: 4K, Ultra Preset with FSR2 Balanced/60 FPS

CPU: AMD Ryzen7 5800x3D/ Intel i7 12700k

GPU: AMD RX 7900 XTX 24GB/ Nvidia RTX 4080 16GB

RAM: 16 GB dual channel

Storage: 90 GB SSD

Operating System: Windows 10/Windows 11 with DirectX12

Lead Image Credit: Ubisoft