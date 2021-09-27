Pokémon Unite Survey Suggests Huge Changes Could Be Coming

Now that Pokémon Unite has made its Android and iOS debut, developer TiMi Studio Group has pushed out an in-game survey for players to complete. The questionnaire suggests that some new features, like additional game modes and more ways to interact with your monsters, might come to the popular MOBA in the future.

The survey, found in the game’s Events tab, is about 50 questions long. The questions cover everything from gameplay frustrations to what you’d like to see in future updates. All players can take it. Simply scroll all the way down in the Events tab, tap the questionnaire button, and you’ll be taken to the survey’s website. You can even take it multiple times, in case you really need to get some opinions off your chest.

A number of questions the survey asks are quite intriguing. The fifth question, for example, wonders what kind of supplemental content you’d find interesting, with answers including “visual/story content about Pokémon Unite” (maybe like the League of Legends or Overwatch animated shorts) and “E-sports.” Later, the survey asks what you find frustrating about the game, with answers such as “It’s difficult to avoid relying heavily on teammates.”

But seriously, what if Pokémon Unite became a professional esport? I’d watch it. (Screenshot: Nintendo / Kotaku)

But two questions in particular stand out from the rest. Question 24 wonders what level of intensity players might want from additional gameplay modes, asking if they’d prefer that gameplay to be “much more casual,” “the same intensity,” or “much more intense” than the standard 5v5 mode at Remoat Stadium. Meanwhile, question 25 goes deeper, asking if you’d want to see things like a lobby based on a Pokémon town, more ways to interact with monsters (like feeding and petting them), and additional playable Pokémon and type advantages.

The survey poses a plethora of questions, so be sure to check it out, especially if you’re interested in what TiMi Studio Group may have in store for the MOBA in the future.

Pokémon Unite’s new season went live last week, sending players to space with new getups for Gengar, Lucario, and the Pokémon Trainer via the swanky battle pass. Mamoswine and Sylveon have also joined the roster, while Snorlax and Wigglytuff got nerfed. And though the new update is nice and all, it seems some Pokémon Unite players are having a hard time redeeming the Festival Pikachu Holowear skin right now.