BlueStacks X Lets You Stream Mobile Games To Your PC

As technology advances, mobile gaming is becoming more power-intensive and complex. There are plenty of great mobile games out there, but not all of them will work on older devices, and that can be a real shame for keen gamers. If you’re somebody who doesn’t like the yearly mobile upgrade, it’s easy to get left behind. Luckily, there’s now a solution in the form of BlueStacks X, a new gaming platform designed to allow mobile games to run on PC.

While the service is still in its beta phase, it’s a promising new chapter for cloud gaming and should alleviate some of the stress associated with playing the latest mobile titles.

Here’s what you should know about the new Android-based platform.

What is BlueStacks X?

BlueStacks X is a cloud-based online gaming platform that allows you to stream Android games designed for mobile directly on your browser. There’s no need to download an app, like the original version of BlueStacks. All you need to do is create an account and start streaming games directly to your PC.

If you’re somebody with an older mobile device or you just prefer your gaming on PC, BlueStacks X is a nifty platform that lets you play the most popular mobile games at your convenience.

The range of games is still quite limited for now, but in future there’ll be a bunch of new titles added.

How does BlueStacks X work?

BlueStacks X lets users stream mobile titles from dedicated cloud servers. Built in partnership with now.gg, the BlueStacks servers are designed to reduce the compute and graphics needs of games so you can stream lag-free whenever you like.

If you have poor internet, you may suffer from some jaggies or input lag, but you shouldn’t have any major dramas.

Brief tests conducted with Disney Sorcerer’s Arena were very smooth, and the whole process of using the platform was also very easy. If you’re keen to play mobile games but not play them on mobile, this is a great way to go.

BlueStacks X: Compatibility

BlueStacks X is available on a range of online browsers and platforms including iOS, Android, Windows 11, Windows 10, Mac, Linux, Chromebooks and select smart TVs.

What mobile games are available on BlueStacks X?

BlueStacks X is currently in beta and has a limited number of games available to stream from the cloud.

So far, the list includes the following mobile titles:

Disney Sorcerer’s Arena

Lords Mobile: Kingdom Wars

RAID: Shadow Legends

Infinity Kingdom

Castle Clash: Guild Royale

Looney Tunes: World of Mayhem

Idle Heroes

Rise of Kingdoms: Lost Crusade

Hero Wars – Hero Fantasy

Dynasty Scrolls

Dawn of Zombies: Survival after the Last War

King of Avalon: Dominion

Evony: The King’s Return

War Robots. 6v6 Tactical Multiplayer Battles

You can access each on the BlueStacks X hub after you sign up for a free account.

The range isn’t huge just yet, but if you prefer playing your mobile games on the web (or your phone just won’t run some of the higher-powered adventures), this platform is a great secondary option.

Each week, more games will be added to the service, so keep an eye on BlueStack X for exciting future developments.