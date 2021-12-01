Community Review: Farming Simulator 22

It’s kind of hard to believe how much Farming Simulator 22 blew up on Steam this week.

Bit of a weird duck this one. A deep and methodical simulation of farm life, littered with bugs that would get any other game crucified. And its community loves it anyway.

Over on Metacritic, the PC version is sitting pretty with a critic score of 77. The user reviews tell a bit of a different story, though, sitting at 5.4 at the time of writing. The primary complaint among those giving negative reviews is that it doesn’t do enough to expand on Farming Simulator 19 for their liking. That the game makes several popular community mods part of the base game functionality only seems to upset them further.

Those on the positive side of the fence seem more willing to meet it where it is. The understanding is that not much has changed, but that the functionality only serves to improve upon its strong fundamentals.

So, what do you think? Have you played it? What did you think? Does it improve on past iterations or is it just more of the same?

While we’re on the topic, let’s talk about simulator games. How do you feel about them? Do you have a favourite? I went deep on Microsoft Flight Simulator last year, but it’s become something I return to occasionally now. Whenever I think about jumping in now I remember that it takes forever to load. The eyewatering chunk of my m.2 drive it commands regularly has me considering an uninstall, too. But the sky calls, friends. The sky calls. And I can’t uninstall.

I also spent a bit of time in American Truck Simulator a while back. That was just a pleasant, zen-like experience. Fantastic get-through-your-podcasts game, can’t recommend it enough.