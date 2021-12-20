Shafiq Cromwell is an artist based in Canada who has maybe the nicest character sheet design I have ever seen.
You can see more of Shafiq’s stuff at their ArtStation and Instagram pages.
Shafiq Cromwell is an artist based in Canada who has maybe the nicest character sheet design I have ever seen.
You can see more of Shafiq’s stuff at their ArtStation and Instagram pages.
Now you can get the top stories from Kotaku delivered to your inbox. Enter your email below.
By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Log in to comment on this story!Log in