See Games Differently

I Can’t Stop Thinking About The Masterpiece That Is Katamari On The Swing

1
Ruby Innes

Ruby Innes

Published 4 hours ago: January 18, 2022 at 10:55 am -
Filed to:katamari
katamari on the swingvideo game musicwe love katamari
I Can’t Stop Thinking About The Masterpiece That Is Katamari On The Swing

Video game music is complicated because it needs to make a statement while comfortably existing in the background. The Katamari Damacy franchise has always understood this.

You’ll see a lot of memes here and there of people jokingly referencing back to any work done by Phil Collins on soundtracks such as Tarzan and Brother Bear. They claim that he “didn’t have to go this hard” and question “why he went this hard”. The Tarzan soundtrack has to be one of my favourite movie soundtracks for Phil Collins’ work on it. It’s hard to forget.

When thinking about the video game equivalent of this, there are plenty of options in terms of video game music that blows us away. Journey was even nominated for a Grammy for its soundtrack back in 2013, which it was honestly robbed of. However, when I think about video game music that exceeds expectations monumentally, the first game that comes to mind is We Love Katamari, and most notably the track Katamari On The Swing.

I tell no lie when I say that I think about this song, and the soundtrack as a whole, a lot. The game itself was nominated for best audio at the 2005 BAFTA’s and this song, in particular, won the award for Best Original Vocal/Pop Song at the 4th Annual Game Audio Network Guild awards in 2006. Shigeru Matsuzaki’s vocals on this track are balls-to-the-wall insane, just bursting at the seems with feeling. There is no way I can listen to this song without smiling. Composers Yuu Miyake and Yoshihito Yano literally did not have to go this hard.

While the whole soundtrack is great and an excellent foray into the experimental, Katamari On The Swing truly is video game music on a whole other level. While there are many songs from games that make me feel something, there are few that make me feel this good. When you consider that the game is ultimately about over-consumption and that you are rolling everything up only for everything you collected to be burned alive and turned into a star, having the music that comes with the game bop in the background makes for an easy distraction from your crimes against humanity.

What song from a video game do you think went hard, even when it didn’t need to?

About the Author

Ruby Innes

Ruby Innes

Ruby Innes is a writer specialising in video games. She writes for Kotaku Australia, with a background in radio broadcasting and podcasting. She covers a wide range of gaming topics while also bringing her strange yet endearing drawings to her stories.
Ruby is passionate about the Australian games industry, and loves spotlighting hidden gems from local studios. Her favourite game is Undertale, and her game libraries are filled with an array of cutesy and creepy single-player story games.
You can contact her via her Twitter (@rubyinnes) or email.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Comments

  • Lol, my partner is now singing this downstairs, fantastic games and soundtracks.

    Another one has gotta be the pause music for Golden Eye 64

    Reply

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.