Cyberpunk 2077’s Next-Gen Update Appears To Be Imminent

Looks like Cyberpunk 2077‘s long-awaited next gen update is about to drop.

CD Projekt Red will hold a livestream event tomorrow morning. The expectation is that the Polish publisher will announce enhanced PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X versions of Cyberpunk 2077.

However, it seems the announcement leaked early as digital storefronts begin to set the table. Players recently spotted new art going up on the PlayStation Network, along with information on a PS5 edition of the game.

Today, Xbox Series X|S players report the game’s launcher icon has changed. The icon now bears an X|S symbol, indicating a version enhanced for next-gen Xbox systems.

I checked my own Series X this morning, and the icon had not changed. That said, it could well be rolling out territory to territory. Gamespot’s Eddie Makuch confirmed the icon had been updated on his US system, so it may be that it hasn’t propagated to Australian servers just yet.

The new key art from the PlayStation Network update removed the BroV model on the game’s cover and replaced him with the FemV model, her back turned to the viewer. This change suggested a new edition of the game. In an alternate universe where the launch of Cyberpunk 2077 went off without a hitch, this would probably be a Game of the Year Edition drop.

Though it would be a very entertaining day online if they did call it Cyberpunk 2077: Game of the Year Edition, it’ll likely be something else. Samurai Edition would be my guess.

We’ll find out all about the Cyberpunk 2077 next gen update tomorrow morning on Twitch. You can catch it live from 2:00 am AEDT.