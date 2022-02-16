See Games Differently

New Aussie-Made Games Preservation Exhibition At ACMI Looks Fkin’ Tight

Ruby Innes

Ruby Innes

Published 1 hour ago: February 16, 2022 at 12:00 pm -
Filed to:acmi
australiaaustralian gamesaustralian made gamesgame preservationmelbourneplay it againswinburne universityvideo game preservation
New Aussie-Made Games Preservation Exhibition At ACMI Looks Fkin’ Tight
Image: Renegade Software

We’re seeing the topic of game preservation pop up more and more, but what about the preservation of Australian-made games?

The Australian Research Centre has funded three years worth of research into different techniques for saving games and digital art for future generations. Coming to the end of their second year working on this project, Swinburne University of Technology Professor of Digital Media Heritage, Melanie Swalwell, and her team at the Digital Heritage Lab are now ready to show some of the fruits of their labour.

From the 16th to the 19th of February, the Australian Centre for Moving Image (ACMI) will be hosting Play It Again: Preserving Australia’s videogames from the 1990s, a series of events, experiences and exhibition artefacts looking at game preservation. These events will showcase how Swalwell’s team has been recovering, restoring, and preserving Australian made video games since the 1990s.

Some of the games that will be showcased as part of the exhibition include Choplifter II, Cricket 97, and KKND: Krush Kill ‘N Destroy Xtreme, all of which were developed by Melbourne-based developer Beam Software across the 90s. The Team Fortress Quake Mod will also be on display, which was made in Australia and later influenced Valve’s Team Fortress Classic. The games on display will be presented running on both their original hardware as well as on modern emulators for experts and the public to compare the versions and try the emulations out.

Other events include talks with researchers about the work that they’ve done to keep the games from the past alive, as well as veteran developers about their past creations, such as John Passfield and his work on Flight of the Amazon Queen and the TY the Tasmanian Tiger series.

The exhibition is on now, so I highly recommend checking it out. ACMI is filled with all sorts of amazing Australian video game history, so this new project showcasing game preservation is an incredibly cool addition.

You can check out more info here.

About the Author

Ruby Innes

Ruby Innes

Ruby Innes is a writer specialising in video games. She writes for Kotaku Australia, with a background in radio broadcasting and podcasting. She covers a wide range of gaming topics while also bringing her strange yet endearing drawings to her stories.
Ruby is passionate about the Australian games industry, and loves spotlighting hidden gems from local studios. Her favourite game is Undertale, and her game libraries are filled with an array of cutesy and creepy single-player story games.
You can contact her via her Twitter (@rubyinnes) or email.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.