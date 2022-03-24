See Games Differently

CD Projekt Confirms The Medallion In That New Witcher Teaser Is Indeed A Lynx

David Smith

David Smith

Published 1 hour ago: March 24, 2022 at 12:17 pm -
Filed to:cd projekt
cd projekt redgeraltgeralt of riviaoh geraltthe witcherthe witcher 3the witcher 4
CD Projekt Confirms The Medallion In That New Witcher Teaser Is Indeed A Lynx

The question: Does the medallion in the new Witcher teaser depict a Lynx or not?

The shape of the medallion at the centre of the new Witcher teaser has been a subject of hot debate since CD Projekt dropped its announcement earlier this week.

Internet sleuths were able to deduce that the snow-covered Witcher’s medallion at the centre of the image resembled a Lynx. The problem, of course, is that there is no School of the Lynx in The Witcher canon. A School of the Cat certainly exists, but the medallion’s shape had thrown people off. Could it be that CD Projekt was inventing a new Witcher school to go along with its new Witcher game?

Speaking to Eurogamer overnight, CD Projekt’s global comms director Robert Malinowski confirmed that the medallion was indeed based on a lynx. That only raises further questions!

What is known is that the only time a Lynx School has appeared in any form of Witcher media was in a work of fan fiction. Also caught by Eurogamer, this post-Witcher 3 story sees witcher Lambert and the sorceress Kiera Metz travelling south together. The unlikely duo joins the Cat School and ultimately reform it as the School of the Lynx.

It remains to be seen if any of this relates to CD Projekt’s plans for the new game, or if we’re all just going way too deep. CDPR may have simply wanted to communicate that Geralt isn’t involved. Geralt is famously a member of the School of the Wolf, and CDPR has said previously that it considers Geralt’s story closed. Using a lynx-shaped medallion indicates a move away from the White Wolf.

Of course, it could so be a ruse to throw fans off the scent.

Source: Eurogamer

More From Kotaku Australia

About the Author

David Smith

David Smith

David Smith is the editor of Kotaku Australia. He has previously written for The AU Review and PC World Australia.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.