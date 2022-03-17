The Quarry Is Supermassive Games’ Next Horror Title

Get ready for another ‘experience’ from the folks that brought you Until Dawn and the Dark Pictures Anthology.

Announced early this morning, Supermassive Games revealed their newest project, titled The Quarry. The developer describes the game as a ‘horror experience’, which very much describes the type of interactive-cinema games that normally come out of Supermassive. Obviously, that’s not a bad thing, it’s just different! And being different is just fine, sweetie.

“𝑾𝒉𝒂𝒕 𝒅𝒐𝒆𝒔𝒏’𝒕 𝒌𝒊𝒍𝒍 𝒚𝒐𝒖 𝒘𝒊𝒍𝒍 𝒎𝒂𝒌𝒆 𝒚𝒐𝒖 𝒔𝒕𝒓𝒐𝒏𝒈𝒆𝒓.” 🩸 Watch the reveal of #TheQuarry, our all-new horror experience published by @2K, coming this Summer. TOMORROW @ 9am PT | 12pm ET | 4pm GMT

🏕️ https://t.co/5dwC0v2hNS pic.twitter.com/XEtwKbmy27 — Supermassive Games 🔜 #TheQuarry reveal (@SuperMGames) March 16, 2022

While this is just a short teaser of what’s to come, it looks like tomorrow will be the big day in terms of learning what The Quarry is all about. Based on the teaser, it definitely seems like The Quarry is a slasher-film-esque story. Considering this kind of this is absolutely up Supermassive’s alley, there’s no doubt it’ll be spooky, spunky, and maybe even a little crazy.

The audio from the teaser actually tells us quite a bit. The game seems to be set either at an American summer camp or on the way to said summer camp, with the camp counsellors and town sheriffs potentially playing an important role in the game. If the previous games from Supermassive are anything to go by, we can probably expect the cast of this one to be star-studded. And if they do go for the teen horror slasher concept, let’s hope to the gods that it’s camp as hell.

The phrase ‘horror experience’ has led some to believe that The Quarry won’t be a full game, but rather an immersive demo of sorts. However, the publisher of The Quarry 2K Games has also confirmed that it will be a ‘full-fledged game‘.

All will be revealed on March 17th at 9:00 AM PT, which is about 3:00 AM tomorrow here in Australia. Too early for you? Not to worry, we’ll make sure to let you know exactly what the go is when you wake up.