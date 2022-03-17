See Games Differently

The Quarry Is Supermassive Games' Next Horror Title

Get ready for another ‘experience’ from the folks that brought you Until Dawn and the Dark Pictures Anthology.

Announced early this morning, Supermassive Games revealed their newest project, titled The Quarry. The developer describes the game as a ‘horror experience’, which very much describes the type of interactive-cinema games that normally come out of Supermassive. Obviously, that’s not a bad thing, it’s just different! And being different is just fine, sweetie.

While this is just a short teaser of what’s to come, it looks like tomorrow will be the big day in terms of learning what The Quarry is all about. Based on the teaser, it definitely seems like The Quarry is a slasher-film-esque story. Considering this kind of this is absolutely up Supermassive’s alley, there’s no doubt it’ll be spooky, spunky, and maybe even a little crazy.

The audio from the teaser actually tells us quite a bit. The game seems to be set either at an American summer camp or on the way to said summer camp, with the camp counsellors and town sheriffs potentially playing an important role in the game. If the previous games from Supermassive are anything to go by, we can probably expect the cast of this one to be star-studded. And if they do go for the teen horror slasher concept, let’s hope to the gods that it’s camp as hell.

The phrase ‘horror experience’ has led some to believe that The Quarry won’t be a full game, but rather an immersive demo of sorts. However, the publisher of The Quarry 2K Games has also confirmed that it will be a ‘full-fledged game‘.

All will be revealed on March 17th at 9:00 AM PT, which is about 3:00 AM tomorrow here in Australia. Too early for you? Not to worry, we’ll make sure to let you know exactly what the go is when you wake up.

Ruby Innes is a writer specialising in video games. She writes for Kotaku Australia, with a background in radio broadcasting and podcasting. She covers a wide range of gaming topics while also bringing her strange yet endearing drawings to her stories.
Ruby is passionate about the Australian games industry, and loves spotlighting hidden gems from local studios. Her favourite game is Undertale, and her game libraries are filled with an array of cutesy and creepy single-player story games.
You can contact her via her Twitter (@rubyinnes) or email.

