The Art of Final Fantasy XIV Online

Published 1 min ago: April 1, 2022 at 11:00 am -
Filed to:final fantasy xiv endwalker
final fantasy xiv onlinefinal fantasy xiv shadowbringsmmorpgmmorpgssquare enix
The Art of Final Fantasy XIV Online

If there’s one thing fans already know, it’s that Final Fantasy XIV Online is one of the most beautiful MMORPGs ever made. From beautiful player characters to intricate monster designs, gorgeous environments and sprawling, detailed dungeons, everywhere you look is a feast for the eyes.

Raid bosses are where these design sensibilities collide. These powerful foes encompass every part of Final Fantasy XIV‘s art design, from their individual looks to the complex lairs they inhabit.

Below are just a few examples of this fine work, all from artists within the Final Fantasy XIV Online concept art team. They depict the Primals, the bosses for the Eden raid series from the Shadowbringers expansion. Each reimagines famous gods and monsters in the vein of beloved Final Fantasy summons.

Image: “Garuda from the First”/Tetsu Tsukamoto, Character Concept Artist

 

Image: “Ifrit CC from the First”/”Marina Otani, Character Concept Artist

 

Image: “Ifrit from the First”/Marina Otani, Character Concept Artist

 

 

Image: “Leviathan from the First”/Tetsu Tsukamoto, Character Concept Artist

 

Image: “Ramuh from the First (Details)”/Nobuyoshi Mihara, Character Concept Artist

 

Image: “Ramuh from the First”/Nobuyoshi Mihara, Concept Character Artist

 

Image: “Shiva (ice) from the First”/Hiroyuki Nagamine, Character Concept Artist

 

Image: “Titan from the First”/Yusuke Mogi, Character Concept Artist

About the Author

David Smith is the editor of Kotaku Australia. He has previously written for The AU Review and PC World Australia.

