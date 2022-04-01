The Art of Final Fantasy XIV Online

If there’s one thing fans already know, it’s that Final Fantasy XIV Online is one of the most beautiful MMORPGs ever made. From beautiful player characters to intricate monster designs, gorgeous environments and sprawling, detailed dungeons, everywhere you look is a feast for the eyes.

Raid bosses are where these design sensibilities collide. These powerful foes encompass every part of Final Fantasy XIV‘s art design, from their individual looks to the complex lairs they inhabit.

Below are just a few examples of this fine work, all from artists within the Final Fantasy XIV Online concept art team. They depict the Primals, the bosses for the Eden raid series from the Shadowbringers expansion. Each reimagines famous gods and monsters in the vein of beloved Final Fantasy summons.