We’ve Got A Truly Sick OlliOlli World Prize Pack To Give Away

The celebrate the launch of OlliOlli World on just about every platform going, we’ve got a sweet little prize pack to giveaway.

What’s in the prize pack?

OlliOlli World is a skateboarding game in which players strive to enter Gnarvana and attain skating godhood. It’s a beautifully designed, fast-paced sports game that combines the attitude of Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater with the technical proficiency of Skate, wrapped in a unique, cartoon-like aesthetic. It’s a perfect one-more-run kind of game that is easy to learn and rewards mastery. If that sounds good to you, maybe you should enter our giveaway! But what’s in it for me, we hear you ask?

Winners will receive an Olli-Olli World skate deck, a copy of the game on their platform of choice, a t-shirt in their preferred size, a poster, and a set of three stickers featuring art from the game!

Nice. How do I win?

So how do you win this extremely sick prize pack? All you have to do to enter is hit the competition widget below and pop your details in. If you can’t see the widget, make sure you turn off your Adblock/extensions and refresh this page. We’ll ask you to follow our Kotaku AU email newsletter, and then ask a simple question. As you know, we like to keep things fun and creative, so here’s your question: In 100 words or less, describe your signature skateboarding move.

Remember, it’s 100 words or less. We only have one of these packs to give away and, as with our previous competitions, the comedic rivalry is fierce. Bring your A-game. The giveaway runs from April 1 to April 15, 2022. Winners will be notified via email following the conclusion of the competition.

You can check out the full terms and conditions in the entry widget if you’d like to know more. Good luck, and Ruby and I look forward to reading your responses.

You can find out more about OlliOlli World on Twitter, Insta, FB, and their official website.