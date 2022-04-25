Your Autumn 2022 Anime Guide

Autumn time is upon us once again, and unlike the falling of cherry blossoms, new anime are cropping up all over the pace.

Like tending a garden, weeding and pruning your backlog of anime to make room for the new hotness of the season is a tough task. To make matters simpler, here’s a list of returning shows, as well as some new anime that might pique your interest. Let us know what you plan on watching and your impressions of them in the comment section below.

Aoashi

Studio: Production I.G

Genre: Sports

Premiere Date: April 9

Where to Watch: Crunchyroll

What It’s About in One Sentence: After blowing the big game for his middle school soccer team and his chances of getting into a good soccer club, an aspiring young player catches the eye of the coach of a J-League high school soccer team.

Ascendance of a Bookworm Season 3

Studio: Ajia-Do

Genre: Isekai, Fantasy, Slice of Life

Premiere Date: April 11

Where to Watch: Crunchyroll

What It’s About in One Sentence: A bookworm gets reincarnated as a young girl in medieval times, and makes it her life’s mission to invent a printing press so she can read more books.

BORUTO: NARUTO NEXT GENERATIONS

Studio: Pierrot / TV TOKYO

Genre: Action, Adventure, Fantasy

Premiere Date: March 20

Where to Watch: Crunchyroll and Funimation

What It’s About in One Sentence: Naruto’s boisterous son Boruto continues in his quest to surpass his father and become the strongest shinobi in the world.

Birdie Wing: Golf Girls’ Story

Studio: Bandai Namco Pictures

Genre: Sports

Premiere Date: April 6

Where to Watch: Crunchyroll

What It’s About in One Sentence: Two young women hailing from different walks of life turn the world of women’s golfing on its head.

BUILD-DIVIDE -#FFFFFF- CODE WHITE

Studio: Liden Films

Genre: Fantasy

Premiere Date: April 3

Where to Watch: Crunchyroll

What It’s About in One Sentence: The three years since the devastating battle in Build Divide Code Black has left Neo Kyoto in ruins, magical powers stolen from its citizens, and its former king, Kikka, on the run.

A Couple of Cuckoos

Studio: Shin-Ei Animation

Genre: Romance

Premiere Date: April 23

Where to Watch: Crunchyroll

What It’s About in One Sentence: Before meeting his birth parents for the first time after getting switched at birth, a young man bumps into a lady who’s determined to make him her fake boyfriend.

CUE!

Studio: Yumeta Company x Graphinica

Genre: Drama, Slice of Life

Premiere Date: January 7

Where to Watch: Crunchyroll

What It’s About in One Sentence: Young ladies strive to make their dreams of becoming voice actors a reality.

Dance Dance Danseur

Studio: MAPPA

Genre: Drama

Premiere Date: April 9

Where to Watch: Crunchyroll

What It’s About in One Sentence: A young man has his love for ballet reignited despite the death of his father and insecurities around masculinity.

Date A Live IV

Studio: Geek Toys

Genre: Mecha, Harem

Premiere Date: April 8

Where to Watch: Crunchyroll

What It’s About in One Sentence: The fourth season of Date A Live, in which Shindo continues to juggle protecting the Earth from destruction, while giving enough attention to the otherworldly women vying for him.

The Dawn of the Witch

Studio: Tezuka Productions

Genre: Adventure, Fantasy

Premiere Date: April 7

Where to Watch: Crunchyroll

What It’s About in One Sentence: A young mage suffering from amnesia sets off on a journey with his strong companions in search of knowledge pertaining to forbidden magic.

Don’t Hurt Me, My Healer!

Studio: Jumondou

Genre: Comedy, Fantasy

Premiere Date: April 10

Where to Watch: Crunchyroll

What It’s About in One Sentence: A comedy series following the misadventures of a bumbling knight and his equally ridiculous healer.

Estab Life: Great Escape

Studio: Polygon Pictures

Genre: Sci-Fi

Premiere Date: March 23

Where to Watch: Crunchyroll

What It’s About in One Sentence: After Earth’s population experiences a major decline, an AI micromanages humanity into separate sections leading the underrepresented to suffer in silence.

Fanfare of Adolescence

Studio: Lay-duce

Genre: Sports

Premiere Date: April 2

Where to Watch: Crunchyroll

What It’s About in One Sentence: An anime about three boys from different backgrounds pursuing their dream of being a jockey while attending an elite all-boys horse racing school.

Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 Season 2

Studio: Production I.G

Genre: Sci-Fi

Premiere Date: May 23

Where to Watch: Netflix

What It’s About in One Sentence: Major Kusanagi and Section 9 crack down on a wave of new cyber crimes in Netflix’s CGI animated continuation of Ghost in the Shell Stand Alone Complex.

The Greatest Demon Lord Is Reborn as a Typical Nobody

Studio: SILVER LINK x Blade

Genre: Action, Fantasy

Premiere Date: April 6

Where to Watch: Crunchyroll

What It’s About in One Sentence: A demon lord nerfs his magical strength and reincarnates as an average guy after becoming bored of being overpowered, only to discover he’s still overpowered in the modern world.

In the Heart of Kunoichi Tsubaki

Studio: CloverWorks

Genre: Comedy

Premiere Date: Apr 9

Where to Watch: Crunchyroll

What It’s About in One Sentence: A young ninja starts developing feelings for boys despite her clan’s code of not interacting with them.

Kaguya-sama: Love Is War – Ultra Romantic

Studio: A-1 Pictures

Genre: Comedy

Premiere Date: April 9

Where to Watch: Crunchyroll and Funimation

What It’s About in One Sentence: The president and vice president of the most prestigious high school in the world continue their ongoing battle of goading the other to profess their love.

Kingdom 4th Season

Studio: Studio Pierrot

Genre: Action

Premiere Date: April 10

Where to Watch: Crunchyroll and Funimation

What It’s About in One Sentence: The fourth season of Kingdom rages on as legendary warriors battle over the future of China.

Komi Can’t Communicate Part 2

Studio: OLM

Genre: Comedy, Romance, Slice of Life

Premiere Date: April 6

Where to Watch: Netflix

What It’s About in One Sentence: A young high school student attempts to overcome her severe social anxiety disorder and make 100 friends.

Kotaro Lives Alone

Studio: LIDENFILMS

Genre: Comedy, Slice of Life

Premiere Date: March 10

Where to Watch: Netflix

What It’s About in One Sentence: A kindergartner flees from his abusive father and shares an apartment complex with a manga writer, a hostess club member, and a yakuza.

Legend of the Galactic Heroes: Die Neue These Season 3

Studio: Production I.G

Genre: Action, Drama, Sci-Fi

Premiere Date: April 7

Where to Watch: Crunchyroll

What It’s About in One Sentence: Season 3 of the iconic intergalactic political drama Legend of the Galactic Heroes.

Love After World Domination

Studio: Project No.9

Genre: Comedy Romance

Premiere Date: April 2

Where to Watch: Funimation

What It’s About in One Sentence: A hero and villain must keep their secret love life under wraps from their allies.

Love All Play

Studio: Nippon Animation x OLM

Genre: Sports

Premiere Date: April 2

Where to Watch: Crunchyroll

What It’s About in One Sentence: A badminton prodigy’s skills reach new heights after getting picked by a pro coach from one of the most prestigious badminton high schools teams.

Magia Record: Puella Magi Madoka Magica Side Story Final Season

Studio: SHAFT

Genre: Fantasy

Premiere Date: April 3

Where to Watch: Crunchyroll

What It’s About in One Sentence: Iroha Tamaki, a magical girl forced to slay witches, continues to search for the truth behind her pact with Kyubey in the final season of Madoka Magica.

Mahjong Soul Pon☆

Studio: Scooter Films

Genre: Comedy

Premiere Date: April 1

Where to Watch: Crunchyroll

What It’s About in One Sentence: The anime adaptation of the online game Mahjong Soul.

Pacific Rim: Black Season 2

Studio: Polygon Pictures

Genre: Action

Premiere Date: April 19

Where To Watch: Netflix

What It’s About In One Sentence: The anime continuation of Guillermo Del Toro’s mecha kaiju world of Pacific Rim.

The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2

Studio: DR Movie

Genre: Action, Fantasy

Premiere Date: April 6

Where to Watch: Crunchyroll and Funimation

What It’s About in One Sentence: Season two of the popular isakai action fantasy series.

Requiem of the Rose King

Studio: J.C.Staff / Bandai Namco Arts

Genre: Drama, Supernatural

Premiere Date: Jan 9

Where to Watch: Crunchyroll and Funimation

What It’s About in One Sentence: An anime retelling of William Shakespeare’s Henry VI and Richard III.

Science Fell In Love, So I Tried To Prove It

Studio: Zero-G

Genre: Comedy, Romance

Premiere Date: April 1

Where to Watch: Crunchyroll

What It’s About in One Sentence: Scientists conduct intimate experiments on one another to prove whether love is the result of pesky brain chemicals.

Shenmue The Animation

Studio: Telecom Animation Film

Genre: Action, Adventure

Premiere Date: Feb 6

Where to Watch: Crunchyroll

What It’s About in One Sentence: An anime adaptation of the popular Sega action-adventure series, Shenmue.

Skeleton Knight in Another World

Studio: Studio Kai

Genre: Action, Fantasy

Premiere Date: April 7

Where to Watch: Crunchyroll

What It’s About in One Sentence: A gamer gets isekai’d into an MMO as a skeleton inside a suit of armour, and must hide his identity lest he’s mistaken for a monster.

Shikimori’s Not Just a Cutie

Studio: Doga Kobo

Genre: Romance

Premiere Date: April 9

Where to Watch: Crunchyroll

What It’s About in One Sentence: The budding romance between a meek high schooler and his chivalrous and mondo cool girlfriend.

Spy x Family

Studio: WIT Studio and Cloverworks

Genre: Comedy

Premiere Date: April 9

Where to Watch: Crunchyroll

What It’s About in One Sentence: A spy unknowingly adopts a telepathic child and marries a deadly assassin during his top-secret mission to create a family and maintain world peace.

Tiger & Bunny Season 2

Studio: Sunrise

Genre: Action

Premiere Date: April 8

Where to Watch: Netflix

What It’s About in One Sentence: After an 11 year absence, here’s a second season of the mismatched superhero team-up between Wild Tiger and rookie, Barnaby Brooks Jr.

Tomodachi Game

Studio: Okuruto Noboru

Genre: Drama

Premiere Date: April 5

Where to Watch: Crunchyroll

What It’s About in One Sentence: A high school student and his friends’ lives are uprooted when they get dragged into a gambling death game.

Trapped in a Dating Sim: The World of Otome Games is Tough for Mobs

Studio: ENGI

Genre: Fantasy, Romance

Premiere Date: April 3

Where to Watch: Crunchyroll

What It’s About in One Sentence: An office worker utilises his time spent playing a dating sim game to his advantage, after getting isekai’d into the world of the dating game.

Ultraman Season 2

Studio: Production I.G

Genre: Action

Premiere Date: April 14

Where to Watch: Netflix

What It’s About in One Sentence: Ultraman and his allies team up to defend the earth from countless threats beyond the stars.

Vampire in the Garden

Studio: WIT STUDIO

Genre: Supernatural

Premiere Date: May 16

Where to Watch: Netflix

What It’s About in One Sentence: A repressed woman and a vampire queen journey to find a paradise where vampires and humans can coexist.