See Games Differently

Tomb Raider, Deus Ex’s New Owners Are Going To Milk Them For All They’re Worth

Luke Plunkett

Published 31 mins ago: May 20, 2022 at 10:30 am -
Filed to:action adventure games
creative workscrystal dynamicsdeus exeidos montrealfirst person shooterslinux gamesnetflixsquare enixsquare enix europetomb raidervideo gameswindows games
Tomb Raider, Deus Ex’s New Owners Are Going To Milk Them For All They’re Worth
Image: Eidos

When the Embracer Group bought Tomb Raider, Deus Ex and a bunch of other stuff earlier this month, fans got excited that they might actually get to see a few more games out of these beloved series than the stingy Square Enix ever managed during its decade of neglect.

Well, you/we might be getting that and then some, because in Embracer’s latest financial results, the company says that after the “overwhelming and positive response” to the purchases, they see “a great potential” in releasing as many games — and other things — based on those properties as they can manage.

After the end of the quarter, we further strengthened our development capabilities and IP-portfolio by entering into an agreement to acquire Crystal Dynamics, Eidos Montreal and Square Enix Montreal, including Tomb Raider, Deus Ex, Thief and Legacy of Kain and other IPs. The announcement got an overwhelming and positive response. We see a great potential, not only in sequels, but also in remakes, remasters, spinoffs as well as transmedia projects across the Group.

From 2009 until 2022, Square Enix’s ownership of Eidos saw the release of some pretty good Tomb Raider games, the last of which was released in 2018. They also oversaw the release of two games of a botched Deus Ex trilogy, both of which were excellent but with the second having been released six years ago.

That’s a long time to go without big, new games, so fans of either series would I’m sure love to see an announcement on that front. Whether we need remakes and remasters is another matter, though if the “spinoffs” mentioned are anything like the mobile Deus Ex and Tomb Raider games — which are amazing — that would be great, thanks.

As for “transmedia projects”, that could be anything from anime to movies (but remember, Tomb Raider is already getting the anime treatment with Netflix).

More From Kotaku Australia

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.