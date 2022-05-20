Tomb Raider, Deus Ex’s New Owners Are Going To Milk Them For All They’re Worth

When the Embracer Group bought Tomb Raider, Deus Ex and a bunch of other stuff earlier this month, fans got excited that they might actually get to see a few more games out of these beloved series than the stingy Square Enix ever managed during its decade of neglect.

Well, you/we might be getting that and then some, because in Embracer’s latest financial results, the company says that after the “overwhelming and positive response” to the purchases, they see “a great potential” in releasing as many games — and other things — based on those properties as they can manage.

After the end of the quarter, we further strengthened our development capabilities and IP-portfolio by entering into an agreement to acquire Crystal Dynamics, Eidos Montreal and Square Enix Montreal, including Tomb Raider, Deus Ex, Thief and Legacy of Kain and other IPs. The announcement got an overwhelming and positive response. We see a great potential, not only in sequels, but also in remakes, remasters, spinoffs as well as transmedia projects across the Group.

From 2009 until 2022, Square Enix’s ownership of Eidos saw the release of some pretty good Tomb Raider games, the last of which was released in 2018. They also oversaw the release of two games of a botched Deus Ex trilogy, both of which were excellent but with the second having been released six years ago.

That’s a long time to go without big, new games, so fans of either series would I’m sure love to see an announcement on that front. Whether we need remakes and remasters is another matter, though if the “spinoffs” mentioned are anything like the mobile Deus Ex and Tomb Raider games — which are amazing — that would be great, thanks.

As for “transmedia projects”, that could be anything from anime to movies (but remember, Tomb Raider is already getting the anime treatment with Netflix).