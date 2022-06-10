Ghostbusters Day Reveals Not One, But Two New Movies

Yesterday, for Ghostbusters day, fans saw a glut of new content and announcements from the beloved paranormal franchise, from toys to television to new movies. Ghostbusters day is recognised ever June 8; the day the original 1984 film premiered in theatres. For a long time it was just another anniversidate, but now, well… everything’s a celebration, am I right? And that means announcements.

Besides the animated television series from Netflix announced earlier yesterday, last night Afterlife co-writers Gil Kenan and Jason Reitman announced an animated feature was in the works as well. It will be helmed by Jennifer Kluska and Chris Prynoski from Titmouse Studios, written by Brenda Hsueh, and explore new characters and new storylines in the Ghostbusters universe. According to twitter, Reitman said, “This was a passion project of my father’s and it’s easy to understand why. The world of the unknown can only be properly explored through the limitless reach of animation.”

There’s also another live-action movie in the works, continuing on from the events of Afterlife. Kenan and Reitman will likewise return, and while there’s no title, the codename is “Firehouse.” “The last time we saw Ecto-1,” Reitman teased of the film, “it was driving back into Manhattan: the home of Ghostbusters.”

And there’s immersive experiences and more! The previously teased Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed — described only as “coming soon to consoles” — was mentioned, with Kenan adding that “players will be able to not only suit up as a Ghostbuster, but play as a ghost.” However, the really cool announcement was the Ghostbusters VR Academy for Hologate. Described in a tweet as “location-based, fully immersive training simulator,” it appears to be a pop up virtual reality arcade that will be available in “400 locations” globally. There will also be a VR game available on Meta Quest 2 and PlayStation VR2.

Additionally, Ghostbusters is coming back to comics with a “limited edition series,” as described in a tweet. It will be “in-canon” and will be published by Dark Horse Comics at the end of 2023. That’s a lot of Ghostbusters!