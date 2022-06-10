Metro 2033’s Author Has Been Added To Russian ‘Wanted’ List

Dmitry Glukhovsky, author of the Metro books that have since become a popular series of video games, has said he is now on a Russian “wanted” list after publicly criticising his home country’s invasion of Ukraine.

In a Telegram post dated June 7 — as reported by Radio Free Europe, via PC Gamer — Glukhovsky says that he was placed on the list following repeated remarks made against Russian President Vladimir Putin and Russian armed forces in broadcast interviews and on his Instagram account, which were “discrediting” the government’s actions. He says that despite the warning he will continue to say “Stop the War!”, and will oppose “the Russian Federation…unleashing a war with Ukraine”.

It’s not the first time the author has attracted the attention of Russian authorities; in 2021 he spoke out against the jailing of Putin opponent Alexei Navalny — following a trial that Amnesty International called a “sham” — calling for his release in a video he posted online.

Being placed on the list means that Glukhovsky — who is currently outside Russia — faces a series of escalating punishments if ever apprehended by Russian authorities, with RFE explaining: