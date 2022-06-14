See Games Differently

The Newest Chapter In Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles’ Rap Legacy Has Arrived

Rob Bricken

Published 2 hours ago: June 14, 2022 at 12:20 pm -
Filed to:beat em ups
casey jonescreative worksentertainment culturefictional charactersfictional mutantsfictional turtlesfilmsgolden harvest filmskillahraekwonsecret of the oozeshreddersplinterteenage mutant ninja turtlesvideo games developed in japan
The Newest Chapter In Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles’ Rap Legacy Has Arrived
Screenshot: Nickelodeon/Dotemu

There’s not much you can thank one-hit ‘90s wonder Vanilla Ice for, but among those few things is this: he tied the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles inextricably with rap music. Of course, he did it by performing the confounding “Ninja Rap” in the second TMNT movie, Secret of the Ooze, but the many, many TMNT-themed raps that have followed have been pretty great. And now, we can add Ghostface Killah and Raekwon the Chef’s “We Ain’t Came to Lose” in that very specific half-shell.

The song is part of the soundtrack for the upcoming, fabulous-looking, 2D beat-em’-up video game titled Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge. As it turns out, Shredder has not returned to lose this fight against his eternal foes… but then, neither have the Turtles:

It’s real good, but I will admit that I never expected to see a collaboration between two members of the Wu-Tang Clan and a Nickelodeon channel-branded product in my lifetime. This isn’t a bad thing, it’s just… unexpected. But so is the ability to play as Splinter, April O’Neil, and Casey Jones in the game, something the classic TMNT arcade games didn’t offer.

Shredder’s Revenge will be available digitally on Nintendo Switch, PS4, Xbox One, and PC in just a few days, on June 16. If you want a physical copy, you’ll have to wait until later in the year.

More From Kotaku Australia

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.