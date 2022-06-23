Vampire Survivors’ New Character Is, Uh…A Tree That Doesn’t Move At All

I’ve not played a lot of Vampire Survivors, but I know that moving around, dodging enemies, and running about are key parts of the game. So it’s a bit odd that the surprise hit’s newest secret character, just added in its latest beta update, is a fruit tree that doesn’t move. But don’t be fooled: This tree is shockingly good at killing shit.

The popular Castlevania-like retro-inspired shoot ‘em up, Vampire Survivors, has received a beta update on Steam. Anyone can opt in to the game’s public beta branch to get a taste of upcoming features and changes, such as the hit indie game’s latest update, 0.7.3. This update adds new weapons, arcanas, and some characters.

One of these new playable survivors is…*double checks notes* uh…a tree. It’s not just any tree, but a magical one bearing some nice-looking fruits.

The tree’s actual name is Peppino and like trees in real life, it doesn’t move. However, unlike trees in real life (well in my neck of the woods at least) Peppino is able to use spells, abilities, and items to fight off waves of enemies. It also has the ability to suck in nearby gems when they drop. So what this all means is that the tree remains stationary in the middle of the map surrounded by a large, circular aura that kills most things when they get too close.

Before you can play as this secret new tree you’ll need to unlock it. To do that you’ll first have to “Use Celestial Dusting to heal the plants at Il Molise for a total of 100,000 HP.” If you don’t know what that means or how to do it — hello! — don’t worry, as folks online are already uploading easy-to-follow tutorials walking you through the process. It looks like it involves a dog. Interesting!

If you have yet to try Vampire Survivors, the game recently made its way to Game Pass. It only costs 3 bucks on Steam, but saving money is saving money. I get it.