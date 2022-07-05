See Games Differently

Trigun Stampede’s First Look Teases A Colourful Reboot

Published 31 mins ago: July 5, 2022 at 12:00 pm -
Filed to:anime expo
Image: Studio Orange/Crunchyroll

Just a few weeks ago, it was announced that Trigun, one of the most beloved anime series of the late 90s, was getting a remake. Surprisingly, the first look at this new version of the sci-fi western has come pretty quickly, as footage debuted on Saturday at Anime Expo in Los Angeles.

Unlike the previous 1998 series, Stampede is done a stylised CG art style, courtesy of Studio Orange (Beastars, Godzilla Singular Point). The result is a look somewhat similar to the Guilty Gear franchise. Also new to the series is the staff: Kenji Mutou (Beastars, Cavity Express) will serve as series director, with Kouji Tajima (Parasyte, Attack on Titan) handling concept and character design. Finally, the voice cast is new, with Yoshitugu Matsuoka voicing series lead Vash and Junya Ikeda as antagonist Million Knives, Vash’s twin brother. Maaya Sakamoto will provide the voice for Rem Saverem, and Tomoyo Kursoawa and Yumiri Hanamori will respectively voice the young versions of Vash and Knives.

Despite the newness, the plot of Stampede is the same as the original: Vash the Stampede is a gunslinger nicknamed the “Humanoid Typhoon” who’s arrived on the desert planet of No Man’s Land. With the help of insurance agents Meryl Stryfe and Milly Thompson, Vash’s aim is to avoid getting snatched up by the many bounty hunters looking to get rich off his bounty, all while maintaining his pacifist ideology. Both the original manga by creator Yasuhiro Nightow and the first anime adaptation by Studio Madhouse were well-received, and the anime is particular has oft been listed as one of the best series ever. In 2010, the anime received its first — and only — film in the form of Trigun: Badlands Rumble.

Image: Studio Orange/Crunchyroll

Look for Trigun Stampede to release globally in 2023 on Crunchyroll, where the original series can be watched in all its nostalgic glory.

[via Anime News Network]

