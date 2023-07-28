Our Favorite Cosplay From Japan Expo 2023 (Which Is In France)

Our around-the-world cosplay appreciation trip has taken us to London, Germany, Melbourne, and San Diego, and now we’re going to Paris for Japan Expo 2023. The massive convention, which ran from July 13 to July 16 at the Paris-Nord Villepinte Exhibition Center in Paris, France, always provides great cosplay to ogle, and this year was no exception.

Unsurprisingly, Japan Expo brought another Barbie cosplay (we really are living in a Barbie world), along with some some great anime looks, and a Malenia from Elden Ring accompanied by the famous Let Me Solo Her.

The video and photos brought to you today were all provided by omaruisfed for Mineralblu. And, of course, you’ll find every cosplayer’s social media links and their cosplay character details watermarked on every image. Now let’s get to some cosplay!

Mineralblu

Ada Wong, Resident Evil

Resident Evil 4 Remake players might have thought Ada Wong wasn’t sultry enough (and they should shut up), but there’s no denying that this is a sufficiently sultry take on her.

Skull Knight, Berserk

The Skull Knight is about 1,000 years old, and very scary. The pin-prick red eyes are especially terrifying, and the rest of this cosplay looks like it was forged by a blacksmith. Impressive shit.

Rebecca and David, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners

People love Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, the anime based on the universe introduced in the CD Projekt Red game. And they especially love Rebecca and David, the couple that wasn’t.

Carmilla, Castlevania

The next Castlevania anime recently got its first trailer, people are very hyped, and this take on Carmilla from the first animated series is very, very good, especially the eyebrows. It’s giving Gaga in American Horror Story.

Tharja, Fire Emblem

Tharja the dark mage is a very cool Fire Emblem character, and I am basing that solely off of her look. I know nothing about Fire Emblem.

Paul Atreides, Dune

I love me some muad’dib, and this cosplay of the protagonist/god/warrior from Denis Villeneuve’s Dune is very, very good.

Shuten Douji, Fate/Grand Order

In the world of Fate/Grand Order, she is one of Japan’s three great monsters. I like this world.

Malenia and Let Me Solo Her, Elden Ring

This is the stuff of legends. One man, determined to solo Elden Ring’s difficult boss Malenia over and over again, was a part of video game history before his custom character was cosplayed at a convention. Now, he’s somehow even more famous.

Barbie, Barbie

This is the second Barbie I’ve seen in just a few days’ worth of convention cosplay roundups, and I’m loving it.

Lara Croft, Tomb Raider

Lara been Croft.

Mel Medarda, Arcane

This so beautiful! Her costume is so well-made and her makeup is absolutely flawless—and the hair! I’m at a loss for words.

Vash the Stampede, Trigun

The protagonist of the Trigun manga series, Vash the Stampede looks like a very cool, very ‘80s kinda dude. Apparently he’s also a womanizer, so yeah, very ‘80s.

Zoro, One Piece

*Slams fists on table* Gender-bent cosplay is the best cosplay.

Alexstrasza, World of Warcraft

I am a fan of anyone willing to wear something that small on their bottom half at a convention. This takes guts, it takes moxie, it takes faith in the construction of your garments. This look whips ass!

Vegeta, Dragon Ball Z

That wig, dude. It’s wild. I can’t imagine how heavy and unwieldy and hot it is. Props to this guy.

Peter Pan and Tinkerbell, Peter Pan

As someone who will also die if they don’t get attention, I really like this cosplay.

Edward and Winry, Fullmetal Alchemist

Everyone’s favorite awkward couple!

Nami, One Piece

I don’t know much about One Piece, but I know people love Nami.

Paine, Yuna, and Rikku, Final Fantasy X-2

These might be my favorite looks of the entire convention. The three cool chicks of X-2 look awesome here, and I’m yelling at the way Yuna is holding the guns—I know she knows how to use them, but she just looks so sweet!

What are your favorite cosplays of the bunch?