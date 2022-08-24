Our Favourite Photos From Japan Expo 2022, Europe’s Biggest Cosplay Show

Just like big shows in the US, cosplay conventions are slowly returning to the calendar in Europe as well, and that includes Japan Expo, held in France and the biggest of its kind on the continent.

It’s been three years since we last ran a gallery from the show, which is billed as “the biggest festival for Japanese culture and entertainment in Europe”. This year’s event took place between July 14-17 in Paris, and while there aren’t attendance figures available yet, the last one — held in 2019 — brought over 250,000 people through the doors of the Paris-Nord Villepinte Exhibition Centre.

The photos below were kindly provided to us by Stéphane You, and you can check out more of his work at his Instagram and Facebook pages.

