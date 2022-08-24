See Games Differently

Our Favourite Photos From Japan Expo 2022, Europe’s Biggest Cosplay Show

Luke Plunkett

Published 2 hours ago: August 24, 2022 at 2:00 pm -
Image: Stéphane You

Just like big shows in the US, cosplay conventions are slowly returning to the calendar in Europe as well, and that includes Japan Expo, held in France and the biggest of its kind on the continent.

It’s been three years since we last ran a gallery from the show, which is billed as “the biggest festival for Japanese culture and entertainment in Europe”. This year’s event took place between July 14-17 in Paris, and while there aren’t attendance figures available yet, the last one — held in 2019 — brought over 250,000 people through the doors of the Paris-Nord Villepinte Exhibition Centre.

The photos below were kindly provided to us by Stéphane You, and you can check out more of his work at his Instagram and Facebook pages.

Our Favourite Photos From Japan Expo 2022, Europe’s Biggest Cosplay ShowCosplayer: Cosplaybakiii

Photo: Stéphane You

Our Favourite Photos From Japan Expo 2022, Europe’s Biggest Cosplay ShowCosplayers: Cosplaybakiii, Wazorblade, the_epical_panda & Siwencosplay

Photo: Stéphane You

Our Favourite Photos From Japan Expo 2022, Europe’s Biggest Cosplay ShowCosplayer: Darkslauf

Photo: Stéphane You

Our Favourite Photos From Japan Expo 2022, Europe’s Biggest Cosplay ShowCosplayer: Suncosplays

Photo: Stéphane You

Our Favourite Photos From Japan Expo 2022, Europe’s Biggest Cosplay ShowCosplayers: Nekamiel & CookiieMii

Photo: Stéphane You

Our Favourite Photos From Japan Expo 2022, Europe’s Biggest Cosplay ShowCosplayer: FangChriz

Photo: Stéphane You

Our Favourite Photos From Japan Expo 2022, Europe’s Biggest Cosplay ShowCosplayers: Allycosplay, Pichucosplay, Zokupengin & Konekocosplay

Photo: Stéphane You

Our Favourite Photos From Japan Expo 2022, Europe’s Biggest Cosplay ShowCosplayers: Ami_rale, Sikay, Craxuscosplay, Korawui, Grellcos & Stylouz

Photo: Stéphane You

Our Favourite Photos From Japan Expo 2022, Europe’s Biggest Cosplay ShowCosplayers: Naiichiru, Niiseko, Piichame, Itskeeti, Umaruun & Yukkikuma

Photo: Stéphane You

Our Favourite Photos From Japan Expo 2022, Europe’s Biggest Cosplay ShowCosplayer: Hildeagan

Photo: Stéphane You

Our Favourite Photos From Japan Expo 2022, Europe’s Biggest Cosplay ShowCosplayers: Vixanncosplay & ReaverCosplay

Photo: Stéphane You

Our Favourite Photos From Japan Expo 2022, Europe’s Biggest Cosplay ShowCosplayer: Juka

Photo: Stéphane You

Our Favourite Photos From Japan Expo 2022, Europe’s Biggest Cosplay ShowCosplayer: KatyaFern

Photo: Stéphane You

Our Favourite Photos From Japan Expo 2022, Europe’s Biggest Cosplay ShowCosplayer: Sikay

Photo: Stéphane You

Our Favourite Photos From Japan Expo 2022, Europe’s Biggest Cosplay ShowCosplayer: MihoShizue

Photo: Stéphane You

Our Favourite Photos From Japan Expo 2022, Europe’s Biggest Cosplay ShowCosplayer: Nine_et_Nora

Photo: Stéphane You

Our Favourite Photos From Japan Expo 2022, Europe’s Biggest Cosplay ShowCosplayer: Siwencosplay

Photo: Stéphane You

Our Favourite Photos From Japan Expo 2022, Europe’s Biggest Cosplay ShowCosplayers: GatzCosplay, MeiYukiCosplay & Brume

Photo: Stéphane You

Our Favourite Photos From Japan Expo 2022, Europe’s Biggest Cosplay ShowCosplayers: SiwenCosplay & Cosplaybakiii

Photo: Stéphane You

Our Favourite Photos From Japan Expo 2022, Europe’s Biggest Cosplay ShowCosplayers: LexiStrife, Emji, Shinseka & SungJaeKyu

Photo: Stéphane You

Our Favourite Photos From Japan Expo 2022, Europe’s Biggest Cosplay ShowCosplayers: Dragunova_cos & KisumeCosplay

Photo: Stéphane You

Our Favourite Photos From Japan Expo 2022, Europe’s Biggest Cosplay ShowCosplayer: Konekocosplay

Photo: Stéphane You

