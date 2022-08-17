Our Favourite Cosplay From San Diego Comic-Con 2022

It’s been a few years since we’ve been able to run a cosplay post from the San Diego Comic-Con, but we’re back in 2022 with a gallery and video recapping what’s probably the biggest nerd show on the planet.

There hasn’t been a proper Comic-Con for a while now; the 2020 show was cancelled in the early months of the pandemic, while the 2021 event ended up being shelved for the same reason, returning later that year in a more scaled-down form.

With Covid-safe practices in place for 2022, like mask rules and vaccination mandates, crowds were finally back this year, albeit not quite in the same numbers as the 130,000+ attendees from 2019. Cosplayers were back in force too, and below you’ll find a showcase of some of our favourites, captured in both a video and a photo gallery.

Both the video and shots were taken by Mineralblu, and you can see more of his work here. Note that you’ll find each cosplayer’s character and series information watermarked on each image, along with their social media details.