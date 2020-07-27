See Games Differently

Comic-Con Is Cancelled, So Let’s Remember The Good Times

Luke Plunkett

Published 14 mins ago: July 28, 2020 at 7:48 am -
Filed to:comic con
cosplay

With the San Diego Comic-Con cancelled (at least in person) for 2020, one of the best cosplay events on the planet has been cancelled along with it. Bummer. To help remember a time when people could get together in crowds and dress up, then, here’s a retrospective of the last few year’s worth of Comic-Con cosplay showcases.

Our regular cosplay photographer Mineralblu put this all together, compiling his favourite video and shots from 2017-onwards. As usual, you’ll find each cosplayer’s social media info, the character they’re cosplaying as and the series it’s from watermarked on each image.

Hopefully we’ll able to return in 2021 with a brand new shoot! Maybe. Perhaps…..

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.