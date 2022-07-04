YouTube Series By Young Indigenous Gamers In Central Australia Is All About Community And Connection

A group of young Indigenous men in the Central Australian community of Ltyentye Apurte are producing their own gaming show on YouTube.

As reported by the ABC, the show is all about bringing people in the community together to play and talk about video games through a uniquely Indigenous lens.

The show, called Checkpoint Ltyentye, is published on the Ltyentye Apurte TV channel, part of a community development program run by Catholic Care NT. At the time of writing, there are six episodes available, each focused on a different game. One episode features a review of God of War, the others feature Mortal Kombat 11, and the VR rhythm game Beat Saber.

It must be fairly difficult to get your hands on gaming gear in a remote community in Central Australia, but showrunner Joshua Tilmouth and regular host Tevice ‘Device’ Ronson and aren’t letting that stop them. The show is produced in a community media hub where the show’s core cast can play the day’s featured game. The media hub is outfitted with editing PCs and a TV for console play and capturing game footage. After sitting down to play the game, the cast chats about the experience and how they felt about each title.

For now, multiplayer games have had to be of the local, offline variety due to the patchy nature of the internet connection on-site. The show’s hosts are hoping to change that in future episodes.

If you’d like to check out the full playlist, you can do so here (along with a pretty rad show about the travails of Ltyentye Apurte’s local footy club).

Huge GG’s to these legends. Looking forward to the next review.

[ABC News Australia]