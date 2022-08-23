Former GTA Lead’s Next Open-World Game Looks Ambitious, Sounds Vague AF

Leslie Benzies, a former Rockstar Games lead developer and president of GTA makers Rockstar North, appeared during today’s Gamescom Opening Night Live broadcast to reveal his studio’s next game, the ambitious yet super vague Everywhere. No, really, that’s the title, and if you’re confused on what this is…well, so are we.

Geoff Keighley kicked off the two-hour livestream with a, you guessed it, world premiere — really, a teaser — of Everywhere. Developed by Build a Rocket Boy, the project is billed as an open-world adventure game with seamless multiplayer with a dream to “build a whole new world for the next generation of gamers,” according to one of the developers during the brief teaser trailer. Other goals Build a Rocket Boy have for Everywhere include the ambition to “create this open world that can be built out in every direction” and focusing on the current zeitgeist of “what it means to represent yourself digitally.” In other words, Everywhere sounds like it’s some kinda metaverse thing. Great.

But what any of this means remains to be seen as there wasn’t a speck of actual gameplay. Hell, there wasn’t even any CGI animation to gawk at. The entire three or so minutes was simply developers talking about plans for Everywhere as this Roblox-like creator platform interspersed between concept art. It all looks beautiful, particularly the richly detailed environments, just vague AF.

Like what actually is Everywhere? Is it a first-person shooter? Third-person action-adventure? Some sorta narrative puzzler? Who knows? I know I don’t.

After the short teaser, assistant game director Adam Whiting took to the stage to talk a bit more about Everywhere. However, his answers were super dodgy.

“I won’t be able to reveal everything, but what I can say is that really we aren’t trying to make a normal game,” Whiting said. “I think the scope and ambitions of this project are quite unlike anything else. We want to build a whole new world for gamers. Not just a place to play, but watch, share, creator, hang out with your friends, and so much more.” So, yeah, totally sounds like Fortnite.

You can learn more about Everywhere by going to its official website. If you’re curious about when and where it’s launching, that we also don’t know, but Whiting said the game should land in players’ hands sometime next year.