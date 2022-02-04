Rockstar: GTA 6 Development Underway, And It’s ‘Significantly’ More Ambitious

Well, after years of rumours and fake-outs, it’s finally happened. Rockstar Games has confirmed that the next entry in the Grand Theft Auto franchise is in active development. We already knew this was the case, of course, based on a variety of reports and leaks — not to mention how long it’s been since the last GTA game released. But still.

The new post, simply titled “Grand Theft Auto Community Update” covers a lot of GTA news, including more information on how GTA Online will evolve on next-gen consoles and features to expect in the new ports of GTA V coming in March. It sounds promising, and the visual updates are top-notch.

But the big news was found all the way at the end. Rockstar Games has now officially confirmed the next entry in the GTA franchise is currently in development. And while Rockstar didn’t share any real details about the game, I expect many will just be happy to hear it exists.

Here’s the publisher’s full statement about the next GTA title:

“With the unprecedented longevity of GTAV, we know many of you have been asking us about a new entry in the Grand Theft Auto series. With every new project we embark on, our goal is always to significantly move beyond what we have previously delivered — and we are pleased to confirm that active development for the next entry in the Grand Theft Auto series is well underway. We look forward to sharing more as soon as we are ready, so please stay tuned to the Rockstar Newswire for official details.”

In the statement, Rockstar didn’t officially say “GTA 6” which I expect will lead to countless internet rumours and theories about what that actually means. I’d not read too much into that though, as announcing a title is something the publisher would most likely want to do at a later date via a YouTube trailer or live event.

Interesting to see Rockstar acknowledge the “unprecedented longevity” of Grand Theft Auto V. That’s a nice way of saying “Holy shit, this game is still popular in 2022?!” Though I doubt that will help win over fans who have long since grown impatient waiting for the next entry in the series. It’s also just just a funny, if not diplomatic way of saying we’ve been selling you the same game for years now.

Originally released in 2012, GTA V has since been ported to PC, PS4, Xbox One and will soon make the leap to PS5 and Xbox Series X/S, meaning it has now existed across three console generations. Wild. Though the original version of GTA Online was recently shut down, the PS4 and Xbox One versions continue to be popular and receive huge updates every year.