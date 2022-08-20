Here’s All 60 Games That Will Be On The Sega Genesis Mini 2

We know that Sega is making a follow-up to its game-filled miniature throwback console, and we know that it’s going to be released in both Japan (as the Sega Mega Drive Mini 2) and in North America (as the Sega Genesis Mini 2) on October 27. But today, Sega of America has finally revealed the full game roster for the Genesis Mini 2, which includes a handful of never before released titles.
The Sega Genesis Mini 2 improves upon the original with a smaller footprint and an upgraded six-button Fighting Pad 6B controller — but just one of them. And while Sega managed to squeeze in 40 classic 16-bit titles in its first mini console go around, it’s bumped to 60 games in total this time, including titles originally only released through the Sega CD add-on hardware.
If you want to watch a highlight reel of all 60 games, Sega of America has shared a six-and-a-half minute video of all of them on its YouTube channel. But if you’d rather just quickly skim a list, we’ve included the full roster below the video.
Sega Genesis Games
These are the included 16-bit titles that were originally released on cartridges for the Sega Genesis.
- After Burner II
- Alien Soldier
- Atomic Runner
- Bonanza Bros.
- ClayFighter
- Crusader of Centy
- Desert Strike: Return to the Gulf
- Earthworm Jim 2
- Elemental Master
- Fatal Fury 2
- Gain Ground
- Golden Axe II
- Granada
- Hellfire
- Herzog Zwei
- Lightening Force: Quest for the Darkstar
- Midnight Resistance
- OutRun
- OutRunners
- Phantasy Star II
- Populous
- Rainbow Islands
- Ranger-X
- Ristar
- Rolling Thunder 2
- Shadow Dancer: The Secret of Shinobi
- Shining Force II
- Shining in the Darkness
- Sonic 3D Blast
- Splatterhouse 2
- Streets of Rage 3
- Super Hang-On
- Super Street Fighter II The New Challengers
- The Ooze
- The Revenge of Shinobi
- ToeJam & Earl in Panic on Funkotron
- Truxton
- VectorMan 2
- Viewpoint
- Virtua Racing
- Warsong
Sega CD Games
These are the games released on compact discs for the Sega CD add-on, often featuring improved sound effects and soundtracks, as well as full motion video clips. The list includes the infamous FMV game, Night Trap, which, along with controversial titles like Mortal Kombat, was specifically cited during senate hearings on violent video games that led to the creation of the ESRB.
- Ecco the Dolphin (The Enhanced CD Version)
- Ecco: The Tides of Time (The Enhanced CD Version)
- Final Fight CD
- Mansion of Hidden Souls
- Night Striker
- Night Trap
- Robo Aleste
- Sewer Shark
- Shining Force CD
- Silpheed
- Sonic The Hedgehog CD
- The Ninja Warriors
Bonus Games
Nintendo’s SNES Classic console lured retro gaming fans by including the never-before-released (officially) Star Fox 2 game, but Sega is one-upping Nintendo several times over with the Genesis Mini 2, which will include seven bonus games, some of which were never released, while others have been ported from other systems.
- Devi & Pii
- Fantasy Zone
- Space Harrier II (+Space Harrier)
- Spatter
- Star Mobile
- Super Locomotive
- VS Puyo Puyo Sun
What We Still Don’t Know
You can pre-order the Sega Genesis Mini 2 on Amazon for $US105.23 ($146) (the last time we checked, it was listed at $US103.80 ($144)) but Sega of America hasn’t revealed if the non-functional mini Sega CD add-on (complete with a tiny cartridge and CD) that’s being sold in Japan for the Mega Drive Mini 2 will also be coming to North America, or if the revival of the original console’s Sharp Cyber Stick flight stick controller (now called the USB Cyber Stick) will be available here too.