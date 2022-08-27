Jeffrey Dean Morgan Joins The Boys Season 4, Further Elevating The Supernatural Reunion Vibes

Yep, they got it done. After some exchanges on Instagram teasing that Jeffrey Dean Morgan was circling his old Supernatural team, it’s finally going to happen. According to Entertainment Weekly, Morgan is set to reunite with his Winchester boy Jensen Ackles on Supernatural creator Eric Kripke’s current television phenom The Boys in a “an undisclosed role.”

We don’t know who he’ll be playing, or for how many episodes — as EW notes, “Amazon confirmed the actor will be appearing as a recurring guest star” — but this reunion feels like it’s been a long time coming. For a while there, the idea seemed like just a fun social media tease that over the years wasn’t happening because of Morgan’s other commitment, the little zombie show that could The Walking Dead. A self-proclaimed The Boys fan since season one, he’s every so often come back around to remind Kripke he wanted in on the Prime Video hit.

Previously there’d been an offer for season three that the actor was unable to commit to, so it’s good to see that it’s finally going to happen while The Boys keeps running on that dark superhero train, something that’s not unfamiliar for Morgan (he played the Comedian in Zack Snyder’s Watchmen). It might be too on the nose for him to turn heel again though, so we’re hoping for a more surprising choice.

The Boys season four is currently shooting.