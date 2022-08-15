See Games Differently

Tell Us Dammit: What's Your Favourite Anime Film?

Justin Carter

Published 2 hours ago: August 15, 2022 at 10:30 am
Next weekend will see the release of Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, the first film in the long-running Dragon Ball franchise since 2018. Our review of that film is on the way, but with that and the recently released historical musical film Inu-Oh, it’s as good a time as any to talk about this particular brand of animated movie.

Anime films have been around since we were all born, and even if you weren’t an anime fan, you possibly ended up seeing one as a child regardless. (As long as it looked like a cartoon and didn’t have blood in the trailer, it must’ve been good for kids, yeah?) If it wasn’t Pokémon: The First Movie in 1998, then it may have been one of the earlier Studio Ghibli films like Kiki’s Delivery Service or My Neighbour Totoro. It could’ve been Akira or Ghost in the Shell, depending on one’s age. Or maybe it was the first Digimon movie with that still incredibly strange prelude with Angela Anaconda.

There are a lot of anime films that get theatrical releases in the west each year, though that pace seems to have slowed down considerably since the pandemic hit in 2020. (Across 2020, 2021, and 2022, there’ve been between five and nine anime films that released in western theatres.) Not all of them are based on already popular shonen anime, but that’s typically the ones that draw the most attention, thanks to their already built-in fanbases. And the ones that have come out in recent years have been really good, like Jujutsu Kaisen and the second My Hero Academia film.

For this week’s Tell Us Dammit, tell us some of the best anime films you’ve seen.

  • Favourite Ghibli: Spirited Away (runner up Porco Rosso)
    Favourite other: Vampire Hunter D: Bloodlust (runners up: Ghost in the Shell, Ninja Scroll)
    Favourite attached to a series: Trigun: Bad Lands
    Favourite movie length series: ROD
    (Favourite Dragon Ball: the newest Broly one)

  • Street Fighter: The Animated Movie.
    Obsessed with that movie back in the day, used to rent it out nearly every weekend.
    (Until we had two VCR’s and I recorded myself a copy)

    The Chun Li vs Vega fight has to be one of the greatest anime fights in history.
    Sure it was some gratuitous fan service at its core but god damn did it flip the scrip on the damsel in distress trope.
    Making him eat a whole couch during a monologue and bouncing his head off a wall repeatedly with a lightning kick will always play in my head when I think of it, so epic.

  • Easy: 1) 5cm Per Second, 2) Ghost in The Shell, 3) REDLINE, 4) Laputa Castle in the Sky, 5) The Girl Who Leapt Through Time, 6) The Garden of Sinners series of films.

