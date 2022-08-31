Sonic Adventure 3 Will Probably Never Happen, But Director Still Wants It To

I love the Sonic Adventure games. Do you know who else loves them? Their director, Takashi Iizuka.

As Sonic Frontiers moves closer and closer to release, with first impressions from Gamescom 2022 seeming to be glowing appraisals for the most recent addition to the franchise, it looks like the Sonic Team is doing the rounds to talk about the game.

In one of the many interviews that Iizuka did for Sonic Frontiers, one particular interview with Dot Esports shed some more light on the director’s long-running desire to go back to the franchise’s 3D roots.

In said interview, Iizuka was asked about what feature he would add to a Sonic game if he had complete free reign. However, instead of answering the question with a feature, he once again jumped right into talking about how much he wanted to make another Sonic Adventure game.

“Instead of a feature, I would like to use these golden keys to kind of make the next Sonic Adventure game. I was there for [Sonic Adventure] and was there for [Sonic Adventure 2,] those are my games. I really want to continue creating the Adventure series.”

Despite this not being the first time that Iizuka has mentioned wanting to make a third Sonic Adventure game, it’s definitely not a sign that a third Sonic Adventure game is coming anytime soon. Sometimes you want something so much and yet you know it’ll never happen.

Iizuka is aware of this, as he later states in the Dot Esports interview that quite a few factors go into why Sonic Adventure 3 is likely not to happen.

“When you look at all the games that are out there now and knowing the kind of expectations for the next Sonic Adventure game would be, it would take a whole of investment from the company, a lot of development time, and a lot of game volume to really bring something to market. But that is what I would use the golden keys for.”

That is indeed the reality of it, isn’t it? With the technology and talent available in this current day and age, the expectations are high for a series comeback, especially for one where the last game was over 10 years ago.

All that being said, I’d love to see a Sonic Adventure-type game come out of the Sonic Team eventually, if it is at all possible. I definitely miss the jumping between Hero and Dark storylines, with each character level being completely unique to the character’s purpose in the game.

And don’t forget the Chao Garden. I love the Chao Garden.

