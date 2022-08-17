What If Better Call Saul Was On Gameboy?

See Games Differently

Published 3 hours ago: August 17, 2022 at 12:01 pm
Image: Lumpy Touch

Better Call Saul has indeed come to a perfectly wrapped-up end. However, don’t you worry your pretty little head. There’s still content to consume.

The Breaking Bad spin-off that managed to make a place for itself as a great standalone series has finally wrapped up after 6 seasons of goodness. It’s a sad affair, but nothing lasts forever. I mean, unless you’re The Simpsons or a Disney trademark.

While Vince Gilligan, the show’s creator, has stated that he has no more plans for the Breaking Bad universe, that doesn’t mean that we won’t see fans doing their darnedest to celebrate Jimmy McGill’s journey to becoming Saul Goodman.

Artist and animator Lumpy Touch, who I personally know from their incredible ‘I’m Sorry Jon’-esque GameBoy animation for a fake Garfield horror game, has joined forced with fellow artist and animator 2bitCrook as well as chiptune musician bran to create Better Call Saul Gameboy’d, a ‘demake’ animation of a fictional Better Call Saul game for the GameBoy.

While not playable, this is a work of art in its own right.

The fictional Better Call Saul GameBoy game video features a player select menu where you can choose between playing Jimmy, Kim, or Mike, with each character having their own skill levels and passive skills.

Of the gameplay shown, we see a Super Mario type platform mode where you play as Jimmy, referencing an episode from season 5 called ‘Bagman’. There’s also a sniper mode where you play as Mike, as well as a Jimmy-Howard Punch-Out!!-like boxing game.

The title music was adapted from the show’s own theme song by bran, while the rest of the music in the video are a variety of tracks from Gameboy games like Trip World, Turok 2, and Castlevania The Adventure.

It’s heartbreaking to see any series we love end, especially when it is one as good as Better Call Saul. On the other hand, nothing good can last a lifetime, and as long as content like this exists, its memory will live on.

Plus, you can just watch it again on Stan. Y’know, if you want.

[Source: The Gamer]

