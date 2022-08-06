See Games Differently

You Can Now Play Lee Carvallo’s Putting Challenge From The Simpsons

Zack Zwiezen

Published 32 mins ago: August 6, 2022 at 2:00 pm
Screenshot: Aaron Demeter, Kotaku

Would you like to play Lee Carvallo’s Putting Challenge? You have selected…yes.

This post originally ran on Kotaku Australia on June 15, 2020. It has been retimed as a weekend read.

Yesterday, former Simpsons writer and executive producer Bill Oakley shared on Twitter a free browser game built by Aaron Demeter that recreates the disappointing golf game from the episode “Marge Be Not Proud.” This is the game Bart gets at the end end of the episode instead of Bonestorm.

Demeter used some audio files from the episode to recreate the crappy game from that classic Simpsons episode. And yes, you can try to play the game correctly if you want to or you can just hit the ball hard and into the parking lot.

Would you like to read this post again?

You have selected…no.

  • Reminds me of the Jurassic Systems webpage from a few years ago. I love it when people make stuff like this into reality.

  • The sign is a subtle joke. The shop is called “Sneed’s Feed & Seed”, where feed and seed both end in the sound “-eed”, thus rhyming with the name of the owner, Sneed. The sign says that the shop was “Formerly Chuck’s”, implying that the two words beginning with “F” and “S” would have ended with “-uck”, rhyming with “Chuck”. So, when Chuck owned the shop, it would have been called “Chuck’s Feeduck and Seeduck”.

  • Would you like to read this post again?

    You have selected…no.

    Yeah, I’m good thanks. I read it the first time when it was posted in 2020.

