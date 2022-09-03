3 New Feel-Good Games To Soothe The Soul

Has life got you down? Feeling a little blue? Don’t worry, you’re not alone.

Honestly folks, I haven’t been feeling too good lately. The world can feel like the worst place sometimes, and I’ve always found that a feel-good video game can really help combat those nasty feelings.

While every person has a different set of video games that make them feel better when they’re in a rut, sometimes it’s just nice to place a game that’s just nice. You know what I mean? The kind of game that warms your heart, you know?

Thankfully, there are actually three games in particular that have come out in the past three days (funny that!) that fit right into this box: They’re just plain sweet. If you’re looking for a brand-spanking-new game to play that exists to make you feel good, why don’t you check one of these out?

Tinykin

I’ve talked a bit about Tinykin before, both when only the demo was out and also when the full game came out. My fellow writer Zack also wrote about how much he liked it.

But on top of that, Tinykin is just a thoroughly lovely game. I was smiling the whole way through, having a grand ol’ time helping out the little bugs around me. As an avid Pikmin fan, I’ve loved games like Tinykin and The Wild At Heart which have put their own spin on the little guy game I’ve held so dearly to my heart.

If you want to have a nice time skating around a big house on a bar of soap, collecting all sorts of little friends to help you on your travels, give this one a go!

Tinykin is available on PC via Steam, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.

Shin-chan: Me and the Professor on Summer Vacation – The Endless Seven-Day Journey

I don’t think a game can get as feel-good as a game based on Shin-chan.

Shin-chan: Me and the Professor on Summer Vacation – The Endless Seven-Day Journey (what a mouthful) is a lovely little life simulator based on the long-running Shin-chan manga/anime about a sweet little guy and his kooky family. There’s so much to do in this game, and all of it is just delightful.

Morning stretches, fishing, exploring, dinosaur battling, DJing, bug catching, and spending time with your family are all vital activities that make up the experience of Shin-chan: Summer Vacation, and they will all truly warm your heart.

Shin-chan: Me and the Professor on Summer Vacation – The Endless Seven-Day Journey is available on PC via Steam, Nintendo Switch, and PlayStation 4.

Ooblets

If you jumped on this game when it was in early access on Xbox, you’re probably already familiar with just how lovely Ooblets is.

Ooblets is what you get when you take the concept of Pokemon and Harvest Moon, all while making it incredibly silly. Rather than taking a rat and a lizard and making them fight to the death, your Ooblets engage in card-based dance battles. At the end of the dance battle, you can receive a seed from your opponent, which you can then plant on your farm to grow your very own Ooblet of the same kind.

The graphics are super adorable and the writing is goofy as hell. It’s a whole lot of fun while not being too demanding, and is a great game for anybody just wanting to have a silly old bit of fun.

Ooblets is available on PC via the Epic Games Store, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox One.