Ethan Gach

Published 3 hours ago: September 14, 2022 at 12:05 am -
Filed to:fireemblem
A New Fire Emblem Is Coming To Switch, And Marth’s Back
Screenshot: Nintendo / Kotaku

Fire Emblem Engage is the next game in Nintendo’s hit tactical RPG series, the company announced today. It’s coming to Switch on January 20, 2023, and features the return of fan-favourite fighter Marth alongside a new red and blue haired hero.

The new game keeps familiar grid-based combat but adds a new mechanic where players can summon heroes from the series’ history. The graphics also look like they’ve gotten a welcome improvement over Fire Emblem: Three Houses.

Here’s the trailer:

