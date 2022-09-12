Andor’s Final Trailer Is the Awakening Of A Revolutionary

At Saturday’s D23 Expo, the joint presentation for Lucasfilm, Marvel, and 20th Century Studios began with a look at the upcoming Star Wars: Andor series. Diego Luna’s Cassian Andor from 2016’s Rogue One takes centre stage in a prequel that details his life up to joining the Rebellion and eventually giving his life to secure the plans for the Death Star.

Similar to fellow series like Obi-Wan or the upcoming Ahsoka show, Andor is being built up as a big deal for the long-running franchise: not only is it bringing back Mon Mothma (Genevieve O’Reilly) and giving us our first look at what politics will be like during the time of the Empire, it’s said to be more of a thriller. Showrunner Tony Gilroy is said to have built the show with the priority focused on the characters rather than the established setting they find themselves in. And to that point, the series will jump forward in time every three episodes, so as to paint a better idea of what life is like for its title character.

Andor the show will go on for one more season, and eventually link up to where we meet the character in Rogue One. But it’ll be interesting to see what insight the show offers on its title character and the past he’s supposedly haunted by.

Also starring Adria Arjona, Stellan Skarsgard, and Forest Whitaker, Star Wars: Andor will hit Disney+ on September 21.