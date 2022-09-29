See Games Differently

Darn Tootin’: Trombone Champ Has People Turning Real Trombones Into Controllers

Ruby Innes

Published 1 hour ago: September 29, 2022 at 11:49 am
Trombone Champ is proving to not only be a hit rhythm game in its own right, but also an opportunity for the biggest galaxy brains of our gaming community to find more ‘authentic’ ways to blow horn.

If you’re online, you’ve probably seen at least one wacky individual showing off their very own trombone controller that they’ve rigged up to use in Trombone Champ. I personally have found a myriad, with some using actually trombones, some using a VR mod and building a trombone-like controller with their VR controllers, and some maybe even building a trombone themselves for it.

I’ve decided to aggregate some of them all in one place to show you the absolute madness of it all.

Mark Kleeb not only made a trombone controller, but the entire thread previously to this tweet actually covers the entire creative process that led to building the finished trombone controllers.

And of course Rudeism, the man known for playing video games in any way that he can that doesn’t involve using a normal controller, jumped on the trend as well.

If you haven’t given Trombone Champ a try yet, you definitely should. It’s a whole lot of silly and goofy fun to be had. And don’t worry, you do not need an actual trombone or any trombone experience to play, you just need to remember that you’re not always the melody.

About the Author

Ruby Innes is a writer specialising in video games. She writes for Kotaku Australia, with a background in radio broadcasting and podcasting. She covers a wide range of gaming topics while also bringing her strange yet endearing drawings to her stories.
Ruby is passionate about the Australian games industry, and loves spotlighting hidden gems from local studios. Her favourite game is Undertale, and her game libraries are filled with an array of cutesy and creepy single-player story games.
You can contact her via her Twitter (@rubyinnes) or email.

