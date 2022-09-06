See Games Differently

Elden Ring’s Chillest Boss Likes To Explode Out Of Baby Birds, Modder Reveals

Julian Rizzo-Smith

Julian Rizzo-Smith

Published 2 hours ago: September 6, 2022 at 10:39 am -
Filed to:elden ring
elden ring bosselden ring modsmods
Elden Ring’s Chillest Boss Likes To Explode Out Of Baby Birds, Modder Reveals
Credit: Bandai Namco

An Elden Ring data miner has discovered one of the game’s most peaceful bosses likes to hatch out of little animals like a scene out of Alien. Or the child that crawled out of the chest cavity of our dear friend Colin Robinson. Cool, cool, cool.

The Ancestor Spirit is an optional boss you can fight in the Siofra River deep below the surface of the Lands in Between. It’s a crusty corpse of an elk creature with a staggeringly heavy crown of antlers and sagging skin and fur.

Ghostly spirits of other animals such as birds and pigs co-exist in the boss fight area. When the Ancestral Spirit is wounded, it teleports away from you to another location.

But here’s where things take a Lovecraftian turn. Elden Ring YouTuber Zullie the Witch discovered the Ancestor Spirit doesn’t just teleport around the map. It “basically explodes” from out of one of the little creatures’ bodies. Nasty stuff. How am I meant to go on living knowing this information? Its AI pattern and moves also change depending on what animal it hatches out from.

The modder said they were first alerted to the weird AI pattern when they saw fellow modder Kirnifr examining the beast’s AI.

“Kirnifr helped elaborate on how the selection process for the animals worked and the way it stores and replaces its different moves through special effects, which helped me a lot with testing in-game and also pointed out the evidently defunct giant antler buff,” they said in a pinned comment on the YouTube video.

“The AI has an action for performing the giant antler animation but it doesn’t seem like it can actually use it. I wasn’t able to get the spirit to perform it on their own and didn’t see it ever happen in the several videos I watched of other people fighting it so it’s either unused or unbelievably rare.

“Kirnifr also pointed out that the Ancestor Spirit seemed to specifically warp to the location of one of the animal spirits which led me to observe that it basically explodes out from their body[.] I don’t think either of us expected [that].”

Catch the full video below.

More From Kotaku Australia

About the Author

Julian Rizzo-Smith

Julian Rizzo-Smith

Julian Rizzo-Smith is an Afternoon & Nights Writer at PEDESTRIAN.TV. He has been writing for over five years, and has had past work appear in publications from IGN and Junkee to SBS PopAsia and ELLE Australia. In 2017 and 2018, he was nominated for the Alicia Camphuisen Best New Journalist award at the ACS IT Journalism Awards.

Julian has a strong background in covering pop and internet culture, queerness, identity, politics, fashion, and the intersection between those topics.

Julian's past work has seen him interview the likes of Rina Sawayama, Millie Bobby Brown, Beabadoobee, Henry Cavill, Shinichiro Watanabe, and G-Flip.

Having appeared and hosted panels at Oz Comic Con, SMASH! and PAX Australia, Julian's work has also led him to appear in the BBC, on ABC’s Stop Everything!, and as an expert opinion in a viral YouTube Reacts video.

You can contact Julian via any of the channels below.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.