Game Pass Nabs One Of Steam’s Biggest Hits

The latest haul of new releases and ports is on its way to Xbox Game Pass and there’s a bunch of really good stuff. While sci-fi shooter Deathloop finally joins the console service after a year of PS5 exclusivity, 2021’s massive Viking sim hit, Valheim, is also on the way to the PC side. Here’s everything coming for the rest of September 2022:

September 20

Deathloop — (Cloud, PC, Xbox Series X)

Hardspace: Shipbreaker — (Cloud, Xbox Series X)

September 22

SpiderHeck — Sept. 22 (Cloud, Console)

Beacon Pines — Sept. 22 (Cloud, Console, PC)

Slime Rancher 2 — Game Preview (Cloud, PC, Xbox Series X)

September 27

Moonscars — (Cloud, Console, PC)

Grounded — Full Release (Cloud, Console, and PC)

September 29

Let’s Build a Zoo — (Cloud, Console, PC)

Valheim (Game Preview) — (PC)

September 30

PAW Patrol Grand Prix — Sept. 30 (Cloud, Console, PC)

Deathloop didn’t wow me as much as some of last year’s other best games, but it’s perfect for Game Pass where players can take the plunge risk-free. The first half is fantastic. Enjoy its its gonzo Groundhog’s Day meets James Bond premise and spray bullets all over its mid-century modern world to your heart’s content. While its repetitive roguelite structure eventual wears thin, its the kind of meaty blockbuster Game Pass has needed more of this summer. Plus, there’s some added content now to sweeten the deal.

Image: Arkane

On PC everyone who missed out on last year’s hit survival game about making forts and fighting trolls can finally tag into Valheim on the PC side of Game Pass. The breakout game from Iron Gate AB is also set to be ported to Xbox proper, but players will have to wait a bit longer for that version. Meanwhile, Obsidian’s co-op adventure RPG Grounded is finally getting its full release, Slime Rancher 2 is fantastic, and I’m excited to check out the rest of the slate. I’m sure my three-year old won’t let me hear the end of it after he sees PAW Patrol Grand Prix in action.

In other good news, FIFA 23‘s 10-hour EA Play trial goes live on September 27. And a bunch of giant RPGs are getting touch controls for streaming on mobile, including Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch Remastered, the Shadowrun trilogy, and Torment: Tides of Numenera.

But what Game Pass giveth it also taketh away. Here’s everything that’s leaving on September 30:

AI: The Somnium Files (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Astria Ascending (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Dandy Ace (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Dirt 4 (PC) EA Play

Dirt Rally (PC) EA Play

Going Under (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Lemnis Gate (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Slime Rancher (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Subnautica: Below Zero (Cloud, Console, and PC)

The Procession to Calvary (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Unsighted (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Visage (Cloud, Console, and PC)

There are some really excellent games in that batch, including open world survival game Subnautica: Below Zero, futuristic detective thriller AI: The Somnium Files, and pixel-perfect Metroidvania Unsighted, one of the best games of 2021. Thank you for your service, games. Hopefully you got a chance to try them while they were around.