Hate Forum Kiwi Farms Flees To Russian Servers After Cloudflare Takes Site Offline

Kiwi Farms, an internet cesspit that has birthed countless hate campaigns over the last decade, has finally had concrete action taken against it after internet security provider Cloudflare essentially took the site offline.

Last month trans political commentator and streamer Clara “Keffals” Sorrenti was forced to flee her home after threats originating from users of the site, which led to the creation of the hashtag #DropKiwifarms, which was an attempt to target Cloudflare — the provider of security for the forum — and convince them to drop support for the site.

While Cloudflare was initially reluctant to budge on the issue, they relented last week and blocked Kiwi Farms, while going to great lengths to explain in a blog post that the move was down to “specific, targeted threats” and not the immense public relations backlash related to the company’s continued support of a forum that existed solely to percolate the very darkest impulses of the internet’s worst people:

We are also not taking this action directly because of the pressure campaign. While we have empathy for its organisers, we are committed as a security provider to protecting our customers even when they run deeply afoul of popular opinion or even our own morals.

It’s a welcome move, but also, that is some bullshit! Cloudflare’s Matthew Prince also says in his blog post that “This is an extraordinary decision for us to make and, given Cloudflare’s role as an Internet infrastructure provider, a dangerous one that we are not comfortable with”. There is no such thing as an apolitical systems provider. I cannot believe he is having to be told this. It’s incredible that Cloudflare have managed to somehow do the right thing in the worst way possible.

With its security revoked, the site is basically inaccessible at time of posting, and anyone trying to visit Kiwi Farms will be met with the following message:

Screenshot: Cloudflare

In the wake of Cloudflare’s move, a number of other developments have taken place surrounding the site’s future. hCaptcha, provider of the forum’s captcha security, have also suspended Kiwi Farms, saying the site’s hateful and violent content violates their terms:

The company that provides Kiwi Farms with captchas for user security has dropped Kiwi Farms. pic.twitter.com/qs3MIgUdlD — keffals #DropKiwifarms (@keffals) September 4, 2022

Meanwhile Frank Figliuzzi, a National Security Analyst for NBC and former Assistant Director of the FBI, reports Kiwi Farms has since migrated to Russian servers, and says users “could easily become an increased threat of domestic terror”:

The American based Internet forum Kiwi Farms, responsible for the suicides of at least 3 of its stalking and harassment targets, just switched to Russian servers. They could easily become an increased threat of domestic terror here: pic.twitter.com/ARTm43Ld7C — Frank Figliuzzi (@FrankFigliuzzi1) September 4, 2022

In response to Cloudflare’s belated move, the #DropKiwifarms team issued a statement which reads: