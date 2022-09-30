Makoto Shinkai’s Suzume Shows The Apocalypse The Door

In Suzume no Tojimari, as the “Doors of Disaster” appear across Japan, a young girl — Suzume — and her friend Souta must find a way to close them. They open in places of abandonment and lonliness, and there is a lot of incredible sets that have been painted for this series. The main characters are voiced byNanoka Hara as Suzume and Hokuto Matsumra as Souta. Take a look at the new trailer below.

In the words of my editor, whom I respect enough to credit but whom I also respect enough not to name aloud, “he [Shinkai] turned that bishie bitch into a chair,” and “[Suzume] is about a romance with a talking chair… Aznable Makoto Shinkai are you Makoto Shink-high right now?” which I think is an accurate and fantastically poignant summary of what’s happening here.

The movie does look incredible; Shinkai’s team are masters of the contemporary anime, and there’s not a single cel out of place. Suzume will debut in Japan on November 11. It will release internationally starting in early 2023.