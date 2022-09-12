Marvel Reveals Secret Invasion, Thunderbolts, And More

Mutants and fantastic families didn’t grace Saturday’s D23 presentation, though Kevin Feige had other snippets of information to reveal for the various Marvel projects in production. With the slate of Phases 5 and 6 still fresh in our minds from San Diego Comic-Con, Feige took the time to pull back the curtain a little more.

Following footage from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, director Ryan Coogler joined Feige on stage to focus on Ironheart. Dominque Thorne will play the title character, aka Riri Williams, in Wakanda Forever before she jumps to her own solo show. In addition to showing off a little bit of footage of Riri in one of her armoured suits, the footage also confirmed that Anthony Ramos will be playing Parker Robbins, aka the Hood.

Feige was then joined by Paul Rudd, Jonathan Majors, and Evangeline Lilly for Ant-Man & the Wasp: Quantumania. Rudd teased that the film would be “unlike anything you’ve ever seen from us.” We’ll have a full write-up of that soon, along with one for The Marvels.

As for everything else…

Werewolf by Night

Coming on October 7 will be Werewolf by Night, a Halloween special starring Gael Garcia Bernal and directed by film composer Michael Giacchino.

Secret Invasion

Secret Invasion, which is bringing back Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury and Cobie Smulders as Maria Hill, got its first trailer. The miniseries will premiere in 2023 and is gonna have many, many Skrulls. This series will roll right into Armour Wars, which will begin filming next year.

Loki: Season 2

Tom Hiddleston and Sophia Di Martino are once again returning as the gods of mischief. Everything Everywhere All at Once’s Ke Huy Quan is also joining the cast.

Echo

The cast of Echo took to the stage to announce that the first season just finished filming, and briefly showed Kingpin (Vincent D’Onofrio) sporting a bandage over his eye after Echo shot him at the end of Hawkeye. Along with a returning Alacqua Cox, the cast is rounded out by Zahn McClarnon, Chaske Spencer, Tantoo Cardinal, Devery Jacobs, Cody Lightning and Graham Greene.

Captain America: New World Order

Sam Wilson’s (Anthony Mackie) first solo movie as Captain America will bring back Tim Blake Nelson as the Leader from 2008’s Incredible Hulk film, along with Falcon & the Winter Soldier’s Carl Lumbly (Isiah Bradley/Captain America II) and Danny Ramirez (Joaquin Torres/Falcon). Additionally, Shira Haas will play the Israeli hero Sabra.

Thunderbolts

Announced back at San Diego Comic-Con, the Thunderbolts film’s main cast has been revealed. Fortunately, it’s people we already know, including Florence Pugh’s Yelena Belova, David Harbour’s Red Guardian, and Sebastian Stan’s Winter Soldier.